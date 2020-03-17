Big Brother Germany’s cast doesn’t know about the coronavirus pandemic and will learn about it live on TV

The Big Brother Germany cast has been kept in the dark about how the coronavirus has been affecting daily life around the world.

That is all going to change on Tuesday night when they find out live on national television.

How long has Big Brother Germany cast been in the dark?

Big Brother 20 in Germany began on February 10. Since then, the situation around the world has shifted quite a bit.

For the 14 people that began the season in the house and the four people that have joined them since then, a big surprise is coming for them on live television.

According to The Guardian, pressure from social media is leading producers of the show to finally let the people inside the house know what is going on in the world.

“A live special episode, due to air before the regular slot at 7pm on Tuesday evening, in which the housemates will be told of the growing crisis.”

The cast of Big Brother in Germany doesn’t know about covid-19 and they’re gonna tell them in a live TV special. I have to learn German by tomorrow. https://t.co/a0zOrIUeCD — Dan McQuade (@dhm) March 16, 2020

The current season of Big Brother Germany goes by several different names, with the differences based on the five-year gap since the last season aired in the country.

It’s technically the 13th season of Big Brother Germany, leading some viewers to simply call it Big Brother 13, but it is also designed to celebrate the 20th-anniversary of the show, leading to the official name of Big Brother 20.

Big Brother Germany sequestered on February 6

Before the filming even began, the Big Brother Germany cast was separated from the outside world on February 6. That was the last time that they have had any real contact with the outside world.

As viewers of Big Brother in the United States are well aware, this is done to keep the cast focused on the game at hand. It could also be seen as an advantage to let people learn what’s going on in the world.

There might be no advantage to learning about what is going on with the coronavirus, though, and it’s possible that some of the people inside the house might even think that it is just part of the game.

BIG BROTHER informiert die Bewohner über Corona – mit Jochen Schropp und Dr. Andreas Kaniewski, heute um 19:00 Uhr in SAT.1 Posted by Big Brother SAT.1 on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Big Brother Israel got started on January 1, meaning the cast in Germany isn’t the only one that has been sheltered from what is going on in the outside world.

Big Brother USA and 9/11

During Big Brother 2 in the United States, the producers decided that they needed to tell the final three contestants about what had happened on September 11, 2001. It was a trying time for the country and a relative of a contestant was still missing.

Will the current coronavirus pandemic affect what takes place with Big Brother 22 as well? Casting calls were just canceled for the coming season. That follows the bad news of Celebrity Big Brother getting canceled earlier.

As for the Big Brother Germany cast, they are going to find out the news at 7 p.m. local time on the evening of Tuesday, March 17. After all that’s happened since they started filming, they are definitely going to be shocked.

Big Brother 22 debuts in summer 2020 on CBS.