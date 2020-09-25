Big Brother eviction spoilers: Who got voted out tonight from BB22 cast?

Big Brother eviction spoilers come from the Thursday night episode of the show.

Entering the night, Da’Vonne Rogers and Kevin Campbell were on the block. Memphis Garrett nominated them, and they remained on the block when Tyler Crispen declined to use the Power of Veto.

Either Da’Vonne or Kevin would be evicted by the end of the September 24 episode, and they would be joining Ian Terry on the BB22 jury.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

At this point of the season, Da’Vonne and Kevin have already been at risk of getting evicted in previous weeks but had escaped the votes. It led to them bonding and becoming really good friends in the house.

Week 7 Eviction Ceremony

Just seven people voted in the Eviction Ceremony this week. It would take four votes for someone to get evicted, and they pushed the vote until near the end of the episode.

Both nominees stood up to give their speeches about why they wanted to stay, but only one of them was well-dressed enough to meet with Julie Chen Moonves.

The speech that Da’Vonne gave, though, is one that already has people buzzing on social media.

DAY YOU AIN'T HAVE TO DO THE SPEECH LIKE THAT. DROP THAT DAMN MIC AND WALK WITH YOUR HEAD HELD HIGH QUEEN. #BB22 pic.twitter.com/OsFFYftkJC — ▫️Warley Johnson▫️ (@iwarley_love) September 25, 2020

Tyler was up first in the voting rotation. He unsurprisingly voted to evict Da’Vonne. Enzo Palumbo was up next, and he also voted to evict Da’Vonne. With a 2-0 vote, it was then, of course, time to go a long commercial break to keep us all guessing.

Nicole Franzel voted to evict Kevin, making it an interesting 2-1 vote at that point. David Alexander then voted to evict Da’Vonne. So did Cody Calafiore and Christmas Abbott. But Daniele Donato voted against Kevin.

On a 5-2 vote, Da’Vonne was evicted from the Big Brother house.

That’s the end of the run for Da’Vonne, and she will spend the rest of her time on the show in the BB22 jury house. She may have a lot of information to chat with Ian about, especially since Ian got those goodbye messages from Tyler Crispen and Nicole Franzel that had revealed the larger house alliances.

More Big Brother news

Die-hard fans of the show may be very excited to learn that a Big Brother game is about to be released. It will give people the chance to pretend that they are in the Big Brother house playing the game. It could be an intriguing way to spend the offseason.

Former houseguest James Huling has also revealed that he is running for mayor. He appeared on BB17 and BB18, and now he is going to try to take on the world of politics down in Texas.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.