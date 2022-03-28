Big Brother alums react to Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars drama

Plenty of Big Brother alums were shocked by the 2022 Oscars (BBOTT cast pictured). Pic credit: CBS

Many Big Brother alums have been sharing their opinions about what happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

But for anyone who isn’t aware of the incident yet, here is a breakdown of what happened on the Oscars stage.

Following the interactions between Smith and Rock, viewers and celebrities around the globe have been posting their opinions about everything that has happened.

There are quite a few former Big Brother houseguests who post on social media every day, and a lot of them have weighed in with varying thoughts about special treatment, the drama of that moment, and who might have been in the wrong.

Big Brother alums post about Oscars drama

“Cannot get over the fact that Will Smith was not escorted out of the Oscars last night. The fact that he just got to sit back down with no repercussions is so wild!!! Imagine if a not very famous person had done that! They’d be in jail!!!!,” wrote Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren.

Andy Herren wrote about Will Smith. Pic credit: @AndyHerren/Twitter

“Whether you agree with what he did or not, that man is NOT a ‘monster’ and Y’all are NOT going to start spreading that narrative,” wrote Da’Vonne Rogers from BB17, BB18, and BB22.

Da’Vonne Rogers shared her opinions on Will Smith situation. Pic credit: @DayDaVonne_/Twitter

“Here’s why I’m blown Will Smith is the pinnacle of wholesome in my opinion, and if he can snap at the most public event ever then damn must have been having a REALLY bad day,” posted Angela Rockstar from BB20.

A note from Angela Rockstar from Big Brother 20. Pic credit: @Mrs_ARockstar/Twitter

More reactions from Big Brother alums watching the Oscars

There has been no shortage of opinions about the Will Smith-Chris Rock situation being shared by celebrities online, and that includes quite a few other former Big Brother houseguests. Below are some more of them.

“Will Smith plays ZERO games! #oscars,” posted Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore.

Cody from BB16 and BB22 posted online. Pic credit: @CodyCalafiore/Twitter

Some Big Brother alums simply used pictures or GIFs to express how they felt about what happened. A few of those are shared below.

