Big Brother alum Matt Clines will soon be a dad

Matt Clines from Big Brother 19 will soon be a dad.

Matt announced his engagement to his then-girlfriend, Annabel Lauren Booth, in January 2022.

The couple was married later that year, and now they are close to adding a third member to the family.

Big Brother fans met Matt as a BB19 cast member in the Summer of 2017.

A group of new players had BB18 runner-up Paul Abrahamian thrust upon them in a “friendship” twist. Paul then controlled much of the season.

Josh Martinez won Big Brother 19 in a shocking vote, with Matt finishing eighth that year.

A baby girl for Matt Clines

“Turns out the wife is a great baby grower, thanks @annabellaurenn 🤓😘,” Matt Clines captioned a new Instagram post.

The post features the happy couple posing as they cradle her baby bump.

Many Big Brother alums have already shared their support for the couple with early comments, and it won’t be long until we meet this new baby.

The couple shared that their baby girl is due to arrive in March 2025 but didn’t post a specific due date online (yet).

Matt loves sharing photos with his wife, so we expect many baby photos to pop up when the big day arrives.

Below is a post that Matt shared when they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

“‘A lifetime is all that I need.’ 🤓. Happy One Year my love❤️ @annabellaurenn,” Matt wrote.

A photo features the couple kissing in a beautiful black-and-white presentation.

Who was Matt Clines on Big Brother 19?

For Big Brother fans having a tough time placing Matt, he’s the person from BB19 who loved cereal. It didn’t matter what time of day it was, Matt could be found enjoying another bowl of cereal.

He was in a brief relationship with Raven Walton from that season, but Matt has since found the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

Below is a 2017 Big Brother segment poking fun at Matt’s love of cereal. It featured the return of Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur.

“I am admittedly a massive cereal junky,” Matt revealed.

