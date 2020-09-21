Big Brother recap: Sunday night episode reveals new HOH, nominees

Big Brother Season 22, Episode 20 aired on Sunday night and there was a lot of ground to cover. CBS and the show producers still had to reveal who won that Head of Household Competition from last Thursday night.

At the end of Episode 19, they got the HOH Competition started, but it did not come to an end until after the episode had ended. As a reminder, it was Ian Terry who was evicted. He became the first member of the BB22 jury.

To start the new episode, there was a long recap showing some of those fake Nicole Franzel tears and how the votes broke down. The trio that tried to save Ian was David Alexander, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Kevin Campbell.

Before getting to the results of the Head of Household Competition, they showed David trying to put a plan together before the Ian eviction. David told Ian he was voting to evict Tyler Crispen and that he was doing it to make HOH Daniele Donato break a tie.

Da’Vonne confirmed it with David and then she went to tell Nicole. Kevin went to David to confirm it, succeeded, and then Kevin told Dani. When Kevin told Dani, she said she was trying to get Tyler evicted.

Nicole pulled a fast one on Da’Vonne. Again. Just like she did on Big Brother 18.

Who is the new Big Brother HOH?

The HOH Competition involved nine houseguests trying to be the first one to put together a 19-piece puzzle. Memphis Garrett finished first and became the new Head of Household.

When they were back in the house, Da’Vonne got very bitter and called David a liar for backing out on their deal. Nicole and Dani fed those flames by convincing Da’Vonne that they were telling the truth.

David ended up getting really angry and started yelling about being called a liar (he told the truth).

I went from wishing David wasn't cast to feeling so terrible for him #BB22 pic.twitter.com/cT79s9Y5t7 — pres (@pres_clay) September 21, 2020

Time for some new Big Brother Have-Nots

Da’Vonne picked Christmas and David picked Cody to be the Have-Nots for the week. Christmas was very upset that she was picked as a Have-Not, despite having nominated Da’Vonne for eviction when she was HOH.

Cody was also pretty grumpy about having made tacos and then getting told he couldn’t eat them as a Have-Not.

Who got nominated for eviction this week?

Memphis met with David to offer him a deal. Memphis said that if David was willing to not use the Power of Veto if he got it, Memphis would not nominate him for eviction. David agreed to the terms of the deal.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Memphis Garrett put Da’Vonne Rogers and Kevin Campbell on the block.

After the ceremony, Memphis had a Diary Room session where he stated that his real target for eviction this week is David Alexander.

