Big Brother 25 rumors: Julie Chen Moonves to announce jury twist

Some Big Brother 25 rumors hint at a jury twist.

Host Julie Chen Moonves got the ball rolling at the end of the September 7 episode.

After Red Utley got evicted, Julie teased viewers with a big announcement.

Though she didn’t give details, it got fans talking about what might happen.

Julie spoke about upcoming episodes and then teased a reveal during the September 14 episode.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’ll have a big announcement for the houseguests that will affect this year’s jury,” Julie told CBS viewers.

Will there be a Big Brother 25 jury twist?

During a regular season of Big Brother, Julie announces when a cast has reached the jury stage.

If the BB25 cast follows a similar pattern, Julie will tell them everyone has made it to at least the jury after this eviction.

The September 14 Eviction Ceremony would take the houseguests down to only 11 people. That would account for nine jurors and the final two houseguests.

But if there is a twist, this is when Julie will reveal it to the players. Maybe the twist is that this next evicted houseguest is the first member of the BB25 jury.

Some fans have hypothesized that a Survivor twist could lead to the Big Brother 25 cast having a final three instead of two.

Could the September 14 evictee become the first member of the BB25 jury?

More Big Brother fan theories about the jury

Many Big Brother fans have theories about the jury announcement. It has led to various posts on social media.

One fan posted how they hope the BB25 jury will be just seven people.

the jury twist better be about them reducing it to 7 jurors bc I don’t want cam in jury! #BB25 pic.twitter.com/eFwYhTXtWJ — strategic comp beast (@bbsurvivv) September 8, 2023

Some fans have surmised that rumors of an 18th houseguest could finally come true.

so what happens when the jury twist is the 18th houseguest #BB25 pic.twitter.com/LPpdvdlRjo — taylor hale🧎🏻‍♀️#bb25 (@realityworldz) September 12, 2023

When it comes to game-changing theories, several fans have posited the idea of there being no jury house. Could evicted jury members live in the Big Brother house? That could lead to some chaos.

What if the jury twist is that there is no jury house, and the jury members get to stay in the house and watch the game play out 🤔 #BB25 pic.twitter.com/TByuDJDQtG — 🔮Millie🔮 (@ChilltownNat) September 12, 2023

And then there are the fans looking forward to seeing fights in the jury house.

Final two of America and Blue.



Cory and Jared have huge and iconic fight in jury hour.#bb25 pic.twitter.com/DXjFoc8R6f — banner boy (@MissingMeows) September 12, 2023

As for the Big Brother houseguests, there are (again) people who are just happy to make it to the jury.

Felicia " I don't want to go home this early because I want to get into the Jury house but if I go I'm ok. " #bb25 pic.twitter.com/Nd8kXwsr8a — 🔥 BBXtra 🔥 (@BigBrotherXtra) September 10, 2023

Here is a link to the updated BB25 episode schedule. CBS is moving things around for Fall 2023.

Previous episodes of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+.

As a reminder, Julie will reveal her secret about the BB25 jury during the September 14 episode (at a new time).

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.