Big Brother 22: Kaysar Ridha posts social media video for fans

Big Brother 22 cast member Kaysar Ridha has taken to social media to address his fans following his eviction from the game.

When Kaysar got evicted, he definitely stirred things up during his eviction speech, which sent shockwaves through some of the core alliances.

Here is a link to re-watch that epic speech if you want to, but this article is about a new video that Kaysar just posted online.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Kaysar Ridha thanks the Big Brother fans

Taking to Instagram, Kaysar posted a lengthy video where he speaks about the summer 2020 season and addresses fans of the reality show.

He captioned the video by saying, “I’m back and happy to be home! Thank you for the support and all the love. I can’t stop reading all your posts!!!! #BB22.”

Take a look at the video below to hear what Kaysar has to say about his experiences this summer. He notes that he decided to take a couple of days to decompress before he addressed everyone, and that was probably a good choice following his dramatic exit from the show.

Big Brother fans still love Kaysar

The warm messages that Kaysar received on his Instagram post, as well as his Twitter note (shared below), definitely show how much that the Big Brother fans still love him.

Though his season came to a close before he reached the BB22 jury, it was a joy to see him return to the game after all of these years. We will likely get to hear from him again during the Big Brother All-Stars 2 finale, but probably through a virtual method, as the evicted houseguests have already been sent home for the rest of the summer.

I’m back and happy to be home. Thank you for the support and all the love. I can’t stop reading all of your posts!!!! #BB22

See my full video message here: https://t.co/akcWxvcQwc pic.twitter.com/GxjZNka8AA — Kaysar Ridha (@KaysarRidha) September 6, 2020

Hopefully, Kaysar becomes a presence on social media

It was fun to see Kaysar tweeting from inside the Big Brother house this summer. One of his tweets even had his wife interacting, which gave fans more insight into them both.

He is such a well-spoken person that it would be interesting to see him react and share his opinions about what happens for the rest of the season. It seems like he would be very excited if Ian Terry could win the show again.

For die-hard fans of Kaysar Ridha, make sure you watch the full video above, because he hinted at posting where he will be in the coming days, possibly providing a chance for people to meet him in person.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.