Bethenny Frankel opens up about leaving RHONY, says it wasn’t because of money 

Bethenny Frankel reveals for the first time why she left The Real Housewives of New York. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel is finally dishing about her reason for departing the Bravo show that made her a household name.

Bethenny explained that a few factors contributed to her leaving the show, including the loss of a loved one and an alteration to all Housewives contracts.

The entrepreneur has achieved unimaginable prosperity and created a charity foundation called B Strong, which has also seen wonderful success. Bethenny explained that she did not leave the show because of money. However, if she had stayed, it would have been solely for monetary purposes.

Bethenny Frankel reveals why she left The Real Housewives of New York

Bethenny Frankel took to her TikTok page to finally reveal why she left RHONY.

Bethenny previously revealed that before RHONY, she was broke, as her Skinny Girl brand was just beginning. Bethenny gave some background information that some Bravo fans may not have been aware of before. She shared that the contracts for all Housewives changed after the ladies in different cities stopped filming scenes with people they did not like, causing the show’s quality to decrease.

As part of the new contract, a Housewife who did not film or appear in an entire episode would not be paid at all. Many Housewives depend on the Bravo check to make ends meet, so the new detail in the contract would prevent women from “icing out” those they did not like or not showing up to film.

Bethenny said, “They decided not to film, so it affects the quality of the show. So this became something where they had to add this into all contracts. This new point said that if you don’t appear in an episode, then you won’t be paid for it.”

However, for Bethenny, she said this small detail gave her an excuse to leave the show, especially coupled with the grief she was experiencing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bethenny revealed, “People thought I left the Housewives because of money. If I had stayed, it would have been because of the money. I left because I wanted to leave. I was ready to leave.”

Bethenny Frankel flaunts her bikini as she poses with a Bronco

Skinny Girl founder Bethenny Frankel showed off her flat tummy as she enjoyed the beach in The Hamptons. She gave her followers deja vu, posing with two Broncos in different swimsuits.

First, Bethenny posed in a skimpy gray suit that revealed her abs and curves. Next, Bethenny switched cars, posing with a green Bronco in a blue swimsuit.

Her caption read, “Broncos before bros… #myhappyplace #bronco #noglamnofilter.”

She shared the photo with her Instagram followers, who left her likes and comments.

The Real Housewives of New York is on hiatus.