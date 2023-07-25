Bethenny Frankel bashed for bragging about being the ‘first’ Housewife to do it all

Bethenny Frankel is a lot of things, but humble is not exactly a word you would associate with The Real Housewives of New York City alum.

She’s now getting bashed online for lacking humility after she reeled off a lengthy list of accomplishments in comparison to the other Housewives.

Most importantly, though, Bethenny made it known that she was the first Housewife to do all those things, all the while trying to convince listeners that she wasn’t “bragging.”

Someone listened to a snippet of Bethenny’s podcast, and they instantly blasted her for trying to throw shade at the other women.

We already know that the 52-year-old is one of the most successful Housewives in the franchise, especially since she started the show with nothing.

Keep reading to listen to the snippet for yourself, and you can decide if Bethenny was just being real or being really shady.

Bethenny Frankel says she is the ‘first Housewife’ to do everything

The TikTok page @celebfail posted a clip of Bethenny listing her accomplishments on her new Rewives podcast.

They also posted a comment that stated, “Bethenny Frankel has a pathological obsession with being FIRST. This is because her self worth is derived from what other people think about her.”

Bethenny noted in the clip that she was the “first Housewife ever to write a book,” and to top that off, it was a New York Times bestseller.

Now everyone’s “doing it,” she added and then went on the reference her Skinny Girl brand.

“How do I explain being the first celebrity female who invited the first ever low-calorie ready-to-drink cocktail?” questioned the former Bravo personality.

“It sounds like I’m bragging,” noted Bethenny.

RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel gets bashed by critics for bragging about her accomplishment

Meanwhile, some people felt that Bethenny was indeed bragging, and after the clip was reposted on Instagram, people didn’t hesitate to sound off.

“She’s insufferable these days. Every second word out of her mouth is HOUSEWIVES while the other word is FIRST,” said one commenter.

“Boooooooooo!!!! So what if it’s all true and she’s the smartest, most savvy, a visionary, a masterful negotiator, a real estate tycoon, a chef. So what? Does she want a crown?” said someone else.

People also commented on Bethenny’s disclaimer in the video, where she said she wasn’t bragging about her accomplishments.

Pic credit: @bravo_boo/Instagram

“It’s sounds like you’re bragging because you are bragging! Self absorbed robot,” one Instagram user said.

“It’s because you’re bragging Bethenny. You have made an entire brand off of bragging,” retorted someone else.

Another commenter reiterated, “Yes, it sounds like she’s bragging.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.