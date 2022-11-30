Bethenny Frankel speaks out against Balenciaga

RHONY star Bethenny Frankel explained why she is speaking out against Balenciaga. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/DavidAcosta/ImagePress Agency

Bethenny Frankel has never shied away from speaking her mind. In fact, The Real Housewives of New York fans fell in love with her because she was direct, outspoken, and funny.

She may have left the show long ago, but she’s kept that attitude. And now, she’s using her platform to call out the luxury brand Balenciaga.

Bethenny was on a private plane when she started recording to speak out about the brand. She said that her fans were asking her why some celebrities are failing to disassociate themselves from Balenciaga.

She explained that some celebrities might be paid by the brand and, therefore, cannot speak against it. If they did so, they might be in breach of their contract.

The RHONY OG also admitted that some people who have a big platform might not care about the scandal going on right now. She said they care more about being “On the cover of a magazine or going to the Met Gala.”

She also went on to say that nowadays, fashion has power, and some celebrities care about that more than what happened at the Balenciaga shoot.

Balenciaga accused of objectifying children

Balenciaga released an ad recently where young children were seen holding Teddi bears while wearing what appeared to be sexualized attire.

Bethenny said that she didn’t know how this could have happened by accident. She revealed that she did a shoot for Interview Magazine recently and that everyone was, “Intensely and intently involved.”

Therefore, she doesn’t believe that this shoot was accidental. She also said that the parents of the children would not have any creative involvement, even if they thought the message in the campaign was wrong.

She explained in her caption that she had learned the parents were Balenciaga employees and might have been excited that their kids would get to model for the brand. She added, “Still I stand by them [the parents] being excited that their kids were modeling for such a prestigious brand.”

Fans have been calling out reality stars over Balenciaga controversy

Bethenny explained that the victims were the children. And she said that it struck a chord with her for many reasons. She also said that it was particularly hard that this happened around the Holidays when everything was supposed to be pure and magical.

She said, “In this case, the victims were the children. The Children were objectified and sexualized.” She added, “I literally can’t understand it.”

Fans have been saying the same thing and asking reality stars like Kim Kardashian, Teresa Giudice, and Dorit Kemsley to say something against the brand. In fact, Teresa was called out this weekend for wearing the brand while vacationing in Paris. She has since deleted her post.

Kim finally spoke about the campaign and said she spoke to the Balenciaga team and believed in their “Seriousness” as a brand.

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais removed her pictures wearing Balenciaga from her Instagram, and so did model Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid’s daughter.

The Real Housewives of New York City is on hiatus.