Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin reunite for the first time in 13 years as RHONY restarts with all new cast

A lot is going on in New York right now, and it’s all pretty exciting.

First, there’s a fresh new crop of women taking a bite out of the Big Apple in the newly revamped The Real Housewives of New York City, and honestly, the first episode was Chef’s Kiss.

Speaking of the cast, there’s also been some exciting development between alums Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin.

The OGs reunited “one on one” for the first time in 13 years as they chatted like old friends and rehashed their feud on Bethenny’s podcast.

The duo started as best friends in Season 1 before the Skinny Girl founder became the big-shot entrepreneur and millionaire that she is today.

Back then, she was just a struggling chef trying to promote her brand and was the poorest among the other well-off Housewives.

The tables have turned and now Bethenny is the richest of them all, but her friendship with Jill did not survive her growing success. However, the pair had a recent sitdown and are ready for a new start.

RHONY alums Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin reunite ‘one on one’ after 13 years

It’s the reunion we never saw coming, but as the saying goes, nothing happens before it’s time. This week, it was time for Jill and Bethenny to bury the hatchet and discuss their issues head-on.

The OGs did just that on the ReWives with Bethenny Frankel podcast, and let’s just say things went well.

That was not their first encounter, as we saw their awkward encounter at the funeral of Jill’s late husband, Bobby Zarin in 2018.

The latest sit-down, however, marked the first time in 13 years that the pair have met one on one.

The B Strong founder shared a photo with Jill on Instagram as she teased the episode.

“Tonight, Jill and I reunite for the first time one on one since 2010. 👀 🍎 Tune in now, link in bio to hear our reunion episode on Just B and ReWives podcast (unfiltered and unedited)! 🎧🎙️.”

Where do Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin go from here?

Bethenny recently spoke with The Messenger about her recent reunion with Jill and shared where they go from here.

She admitted that the one on one chat with Jill “felt liberating,” and noted that it was bound to happen at some point.

As for what happens next, the 52-year-old said they’ve been keeping in contact with each other.

“I told her we’d go for a beach walk, because I love the beach walks, and I’m sure we’ll all go to dinner and go to Candy Kitchen and we’ll be friendly and friends,” said Bethenny.

“I think that I had a nice time with her,” she continued. “I’m grateful. She came in, she trusted me, she submitted completely, and she was a pleasure,”

Jill will also return to the ReWives podcast this Friday to discuss the debut of RHONY Season 14 with Bethenny.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.