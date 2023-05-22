Besties Elizabeth Potthast and Loren Brovarnik drove hours to meet in person for the first time

Elizabeth Potthast and Loren Brovarnik are 90 Day Fiance besties except for one tiny detail, they’ve never actually met in person, that is until now.

The two moms have been talking a lot on social media and have gotten quite close, but to prove that they are not catfishing each other, they both drove two hours today to finally meet in person.

Not surprisingly, the women captured their lunch date and shared lots of snaps on social media.

Loren brought along her daughter, Ariel but unfortunately, Elizabeth left her little guy Winston at home. Imagine how adorable it would be to see the two little cuties in one photo.

Anyway, all hope is not lost because Loren and Elizabeth already made plans to see each other again. Hopefully, next time the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star will bring Winston, and little Eleanor too, because why not?

However, this story is not about the kids so let’s get back to dishing about the long overdue meetup between Loren and Elizabeth — especially since they both reside in Florida.

90 Day Fiance stars Loren Brovarnik and Elizabeth Potthast just met in person for the first time

Loren shared a video on social media as she met up with her online bestie for lunch, and they were excited to see each other face to face.

The snap showed Loren sitting at a table saying, “So I told you guys I was meeting somebody from 90 Day Fiance, and I’ve got Ari here.”

She then turned the camera to show Elizabeth at the other end of the table as she exclaimed, “Guess who?”

“So Libby’s like my B90,” said Loren.”We talk every single day. Everybody asks ‘You talk to anybody from 90 Day Fiance?’ and this is her.”

“We finally met,” Elizabeth chimed in happily.

Loren continued, “Finally met, we drove two and a half hours to see each other. We’re not catfishes, so we’re gonna go enjoy our time and have a drink.”

The pair also snapped a photo that was first posted by Loren and reshared by Elizabeth who wrote “Besties” in the caption.

Loren Brovarnik and Elizabeth Potthast lunch date. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Besties Elizabeth Potthast and Loren Brovarnik have plans to meet again

The TLC stars had a bite to eat at Hampton Social before getting ready to make the journey back to their homes. However, before they left, the duo went live on Instagram for a quick chat and dished about their plans to meet again in a few weeks.

The Live video showed the cool moms clad in their sunglasses while enjoying a moment outside before parting ways.

Loren read some of the comments that were rolling in, as she enjoyed some fun banter with Elizabeth after their quick lunch date.

“We’re gonna be back together in July,” shared Loren in the clip.

