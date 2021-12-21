Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke open up about plans to start a family

The Bachelor alum Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke plan on starting a family together after recently tying the knot. Pic credit: @jessclarke_/Instagram

The Bachelor lead Ben Higgins and his wife Jessica Clarke revealed their timeline for starting a family.

The couple tied the knot on November 13 in a dreamy Nashville wedding and celebrated with a slew of Bachelor Nation friends.

Now that the pair is married, they’re thinking about the next phase of their lives.

Ben Higgins expressed that he and Jessica Clarke want kids

Just ahead of their wedding, Ben Higgins not only shared that he wanted kids but expressed when they plan on starting their journey to parenthood.

“We want a family,” Ben Higgins told Us Weekly. “We’ll have kids some way, either biological or not biological. We will have a family. Just because she’s 26, I’m 32. If I had, like, an ideal timeline where I got to pick, it would be two years when we’d start thinking about it.”

Ben wants to start as soon as possible since he realizes he’ll be an older dad, but he also wants to enjoy some time with just the two of them as a married couple — especially since they abstained from sex until the knot was officially tied.

While they’ve definitely considered having children biologically, they haven’t ruled out adoption.

“Both of us have communicated the desire to consider adoption,” Ben told the outlet. “How many that would add to the equation, I don’t know yet, but it would be something we’ll probably start talking about even before biological kids because it’s a long process and you’ve got to put some work into it.”

Whichever way Ben and Jessica choose to start their family, the Bachelor Nation couple will surely be great parents.

Ben and Jessica had their dream wedding

Ben and Jessica recently had their dream wedding at The Estate at Cherokee Dock.

Plenty of Bachelor Nation stars were in attendance at Ben Higgins’ wedding.

Some familiar faces include Nick Viall and Natalie Joy, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, and Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs.

Wells Adams was also the only Bachelor Nation star to be a part of Ben’s wedding party. He served as an usher and a groomsman.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, several other Bachelor Nation stars were in attendance, including Chris Soules, Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Shawn Booth.

Unfortunately, Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiance Jason Tartick couldn’t make it due to Kaitlyn’s podcast tour. Chris Harrison also wasn’t able to attend.

Fortunately, plenty of Bachelor Nation stars were there to celebrate their happily ever after.

