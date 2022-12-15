Below Deck’s Kate Chastain shows off baby bump, reveals how RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville inspired her

Kate got mom advice from her pal Brandi. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain showed off her baby bump at the premiere of The Traitors while also spilling how Brandi Glanville’s helping her.

The other day Kate dropped the bombshell that she’s expecting her first child next year.

Hot on the heels of her announcement, the Below Deck chief stew rocked her baby bump on the red carpet.

Kate sported a daring long brown dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline with a cutout midsection that also covered her growing belly.

The stunning outfit was Kate’s choice to rock on the red carpet along with other cast members of her new show, The Traitors.

“Started in a castle now we’re here #TraitorsUS January 12 on @peacocktv,” was the caption on her Instagram post.

Kate Chastain reveals how RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville is helping her

It’s no secret that Kate and former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville are good friends. The two often exchange banter on social media, and Kate was recently a guest on Brandi’s podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.

The two ladies are also appearing on The Traitors together, where they got the chance to become better friends. When news of her pregnancy broke, Kate gushed over how her pal has been helping her prepare for the next chapter in her life.

“She already has given me parenting advice, and it is great advice, enthusiastic. I’m really thankful I’m going to have Brandi as a parenting coach,” Kate expressed when she made a surprise appearance on Watch What Happens Live the other day.

Kate admitted at The Traitors premiere that she announced her pregnancy because she could no longer hide it as she embarked on a press tour for the show. She also shared with E! News that MJ Javid from Shahs of Sunset inspired her to be a cool mom.

Below Deck alum shows off baby bump on WWHL

As mentioned above, Kate stopped by WWHL this week for a brief chat with Andy Cohen. Kate stunned in a long red dress with a pink flare at the top that showed off her baby bump.

Andy joked they created the little one at BravoCon in October. Speaking of the father of Kate’s first child, she’s keeping that detail to herself.

What Kate has spilled so far is that she will be raising her baby solo, just like Below Deck Med alum Jessica More and Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain also revealed her due date is May 8, and she can’t wait to meet her little one.

With the premiere of The Traitors right around the corner, Kate will most certainly be spilling more tea about her pregnancy, so stay tuned for more details.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo