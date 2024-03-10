Below Deck alum Kate Chastain just wrapped her second stint on The Traitors, and she has fans buzzing again.

Kate was out of her element on The Traitors Season 1.

However, her signature sass and wit that Below Deck fans love won her a new fan base.

In fact, Kate’s appearance in Season 1 made her so popular the show brought her back mid-way through Season 2 to shake things up.

Although Kate didn’t take home The Traitors’ grand prize, she may have gained something better.

It seems the former yachtie has earned her place among the “gamer” reality TV stars after one Survivor legend gave her the ultimate compliment.

Below Deck’s Kate Chastain declared ‘gamer’ by Survivor legend after The Traitors finale

The Traitors featured gamers and non-gamer reality TV stars, meaning those from competition shows like Big Brother, Survivor, and The Challenge were considered gamers.

Kate did not fit in the gamer category, but she admitted to wanting to be more of a gamer in her second season. Survivor legend Rob Mariano, aka Boston Rob, weighed in on Kate as a gamer during a recent interview with the Below Deck star.

“Kate, I gotta interrupt,” Boston Rob said. “I just gotta say, I watched you on both seasons of Traitors and you are a rockstar. Like literally a complete natural. I watched you in your interviews, during the season, after, in the actual gameplay, so I don’t know, you were definitely born for this role ’cause you were super entertaining, and I loved watching every minute of it.”

That was quite a compliment from Boston Rob, who is considered one of the best gamers around.

“Does that mean I am officially a gamer if Boston Rob says I am a gamer? I am a gamer,” Kate expressed.

Why yes, Kate, that’s exactly what that means. You are now a gamer.

The Traitors fans react to Kate Chastain’s second time on the show

X (formerly Twitter) has been on fire with thoughts about Kate’s second time on The Traitors.

One X user called Kate an “icon,” and we must agree.

Another X user said what we all know is true. Kate makes such a good villain.

Kate playing such a good villain omg #TheTraitors



Except she’s so obviously a traitor lol but I’m living for her confessionals pic.twitter.com/yWnRrpTn3l — Ramonas left eye👁 (@Ramonaslefteye) March 8, 2024

A different X user questioned if Kate could have won The Traitors if she had fake murdered Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shahs of Sunset instead of RHOA’s Shereé Whitfield.

Could Kate not have won by fake murdering MJ (and knowingly getting that blocked because of her shield) in order to convince the others that the traitors were all banished after Phaedra? Would this have been allowed? 🤔 #TheTraitors #TraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/K3EDqbTfqn — ethan 🐉 (@ethanspoints) March 8, 2024

That wasn’t the only theory about a move Kate could have made, which might have had her coming out the big winner. Monsters and Critics also shared another theory, and you can read all about it here.

What did you think of Kate in The Traitors?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. The Traitors is currently streaming on Peacock.