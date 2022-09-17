Below Deck’s Heather Chase has a message for ‘Mean Girls’

Heather isn’t here for the trolls. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck star, Heather Chase has a message for the “Mean Girls” that have been popping up on her social media.

Heather made her Below Deck debut on Season 9 as a chief stew taking over for Francesca Rubi.

The blonde beauty earned a slew of backlash over saying a racial slur in front of deckhand Rayna Lindsey.

It turns out the haters and trolls are still coming for the chief stew.

As speculation mounts, Heather returns for Below Deck Season 10, she’s sending PSA to those women choosing to be mean toward her and others.

Taking to Instagram Stories this week, Heather didn’t hold back standing up for herself.

Heather Chase has a message for “Mean Girls”

The Below Deck beauty kicked off her note by stating it was PSA before taking aim at women who still have the “Mean Girl” mentality. Heather called it “weird” before adding a reminder that the year is 2022.

“We don’t sneak diss, bully, or hate on other women. We uplift, encourage, and applaud each other,” she wrote as part of her lengthy note.

If a person doesn’t like another person Heather spilled, then don’t “interact” with that person. Heather also requested people be nice and grow.

“Don’t be messy or miserable. Please evolve and adapt to the times,” Heather expressed.

There was a poll at the end of her IG Story asking her 102k followers if they agreed or disagreed with her words.

Pic credit: @heatherkapiolani/Instagram

Below Deck star Heather Chases answers questions

Ahead of her message to the trolls, Heather did an Instagram Q&A session where she answered some burning Below Deck fan questions.

The first one asked if Heather and Rayna had made up. Heather revealed they made “Peace.” It should come as no surprise that was her answer, as Rayna and Heather are far from friends.

Another question had Heather spilling her Below Deck dream team, and it can include anyone from the hit yachting franchise. Heather kicked off her reply with Captain Sandy Yawn. Below Deck Med Season 7 chef Dave White was picked, as was Natalya Scudder, whom Heather wants as a First Mate.

Heather’s interior team were all chief stews. Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher, Below Deck Mediterranean alum Katie Flood and Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott were on the list.

Courtney Veale, Storm Smith, and Mzi “Zee” Dempers, also from the current season of Below Deck Med, were Heather’s choice for deck crew.

When it came to choosing her favorite chef from the franchise, Heather declared it a tie between chef Dave and chef Marcos Spaziani from Below Deck Sailing Yacht. She hasn’t met either one of them but admitted to drooling over their food.

Pic credit: @heatherkapiolani/Instagram

Heather Chase from Below Deck has been using social media to take on the haters and answer some fan questions.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.