Below Deck’s Francesca Rubi puckers up in yellow dress to share behind-the-scenes photoshoot fun

Below Deck alum Francesca Rubi puckers up in a yellow dress to share behind-the-scenes photoshoot fun.

Francesca was introduced to Below Deck Season 8 as the chief stew who took over after Kate Chastain left the series.

The Australian beauty butted heads with stew Elizabeth Frankini and chef Rachel Hargrove during her stint on the hit yachting show.

After one season, Francesca was done with the show but continues to keep Below Deck fans updated on her life.

While she doesn’t post much on social media, Francesca frequently takes to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses of her life.

That’s what she did over the weekend to reveal she’s working on something new.

Francesca Rubi puckers up in yellow dress

The chief stew used Instagram Stories to share a photo of her in a mustard yellow dress with spaghetti straps sitting in what looks like it could be a hair and makeup chair. Francesca wore her long light brown locks down, falling on her shoulders as she looked into the mirror.

Puckering up her lips, Francesca opted for a mirror selfie to share with Below Deck fans. She kept the caption light, simply writing on the image “Pucker Up.”

Later Francesca gave a full-on view of the dress, which was a maxi dress falling down to her shins. Francesca was barefoot in the picture as she sported a smile and walked along a boat with a picturesque background.

She didn’t have much to say about this image, with the caption “BTS” written along the bottom of the stunning shot.

Below Deck’s Francesca Rubi shares behind-the-scenes photoshoot fun

Francesca didn’t stop there either, revealing how much she had on her latest project. The former yachtie shared more pictures from her day.

In the first shot, Francesca’s rolling around in a golf cart, rocking a white outfit that could have been for tennis or golf. “BTS shooting something fun” was written at the bottom of her picture.

The second one had Francesca on a boat again. This time she was sporting a blue camisole top with a matching long skirt while holding a scarf in her hand. She tagged Hermès and Splice Boutique, an Australian clothing brand.

Francesca finished off her behind-the-scenes fun with a shot of her relaxing on a big blue pillow in the water at a beach setting. The Below Deck alum wore a red one-piece swimsuit and had a drink in her hand.

There were a couple of crew members helping get her situated, with Francesca stating, “It’s all about the positioning.”

It’s not likely that Below Deck fans will see Francesca Rubi back on the hit-yachting franchise. However, she’s living her best life and sharing some updates with her followers.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.