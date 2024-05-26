Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach talks Kate Chastain being dragged into Teresa Giudice RHONJ drama

Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach has weighed in on Kate Chastain being dragged into The Real Housewives of New Jersey drama.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kate found herself embroiled in a scandal involving Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Kate had the best response to the RHONJ craziness, using her signature wit and sass to address the subject.

Now, her pal, Captain Lee, has spoken out on the topic, too.

The stud of the sea had some serious words for those trying to come for his former chief stew.

Captain Lee broached the subject on his podcast, Salty with Captain Lee, alongside his co-host Sam DeCavalcanti.

“I can’t understand why James, is trying to find evidence of Kate talking badly about Teresa and Luis. Like who cares,” Captain Lee expressed referring to Teresa and Louie’s lawyer James Leonard.

Sam thinks James just wants to stir the pot to make himself known. The Salty with Captain Lee co-host feels it’s a full-time job to work for Teresa and make statements on her and her family’s behalf.

Captain Lee chimed in regarding the lawyer, “needs to know if Jessica (Chastain] and Kate are connected.”

In true Kate fashion, she joked about it, which Sam brought up, explaining Kate couldn’t really care less. This led the captain to bring up something that we can all agree with regarding Kate.

“If James wants to get into a pissing contest on social media with Kate, he doesn’t have anywhere near enough game. She will slice and dice him up. He won’t even, he’ll be unrecognizable,” he stated adding, “He should stay in his own lane.”

The Deadly Waters host went on to call it “a big mistake” to drag Kate into whatever drama Louie and Teresa are bringing to The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Kate and her Real Housewives chaos wasn’t the only time she was mentioned on the captain’s podcast this week.

Captain Lee Rosbach addressing not being invited to Captain Sandy Yawn’s wedding

Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn married her longtime love, Leah Shafer, earlier this month. There were several Below Deck stars in attendance, including Kate, Aesha Scott, and Chef Dave White.

It should surprise no one that Captain Lee wasn’t invited to the Florida nuptials. Captain Lee and Captain Sandy have been feuding since Below Deck Season 10.

Captain Sandy’s wedding was brought up on Salty with Captain Lee when Sam mentioned the subject.

“My invitation must have got lost in the mail,” Captain Lee responded.

When Sam revealed that Kate was at the wedding, Captain Lee said, “Well good for her.”

Those interested in hearing more of Captain Lee Rosbach’s opinions on hot topics can tune into his podcast every Wednesday when new episodes are released.

Meanwhile, Below Deck Season 11 winds down soon as the feud between Ben Willoughby and Captain Kerry Titheradge heats up.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.