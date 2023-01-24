Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach calls out Captain Sandy Yawn over lack of ‘procedure and respect’

Below Deck star Captain Lee Rosbach has called out Captain Sandy Yawn over her lack of “procedure and respect” following Camille Lamb’s firing on the show.

Captain Sandy stepped in to temporarily replace Captain Lee on Season 10 of Below Deck as he recovered from back surgery.

While the stud of the seas has expressed his appreciation for the Below Deck Med captain, a recent incident on the show had Captain Lee speaking his mind.

On the recent episode of Below Deck, viewers watched as Captain Sandy fired Camille, then FaceTimeed Captain Lee to inform him of the decision.

Although Captain Lee has no problems with her decision to fire the deck/stew, he does take issue with how Captain Sandy informed him she fired one of his crew members.

Taking to Twitter to do his usual live-tweeting as the episode played out, Captain Lee started a firestorm that had him shading Captain Sandy and defending his words.

Captain Lee Rosbach calls out Captain Sandy Yawn over lack of ‘procedure and respect’

What Captain Lee had an issue with was Captain Sandy not reaching out to him before she axed Camille. In a tweet that got Twitter buzzing, he expressed his true feelings about her calling him after the fact.

“So I found out after the fact that she fired one of my crew, not before. Ok?” he wrote.

There were several responses to Captain Lee’s tweet defending Captain Sandy and how she handled the situation.

One user shot back that Captain Sandy was the captain and she didn’t need to call Captain Lee beforehand, and the words garnered a reply from Captain Lee.

“Then why contact me after and tell me at all? Plenty of time to call me after, but not before. She made the right call. But lacked in procedure and respect. Just the way I roll,” the Below Deck OG captain responded.

Respect was the big thing for Captain Lee, as he mentioned it other times regarding Captain Sandy and her not contacting him before firing Camille.

Below Deck’s Captain Lee says his peace

In true Captain Lee fashion, he responded to many tweets about his feeling respected by Captain Sandy. The stud of the sea also reiterated more than once that he did agree that Camille needed to be let go.

At one point, he shut down the conversation with one last message.

“Ok, it’s been fun tonight, had my say and that’s the end of it. Ya’ll can kick this dead horse all you want, but I stated my case and as far as I’m concerned that’s the end of it. If I missed anyone I’ll catch you on the flip side and thanks for watching,” he wrote.

The Instagram fan account @belowdeckaboveaverage put together a post that featured pretty much all the responses to and from Captain Lee on this subject. It was quite a lot, but once again, Captain Lee handled it like the class act he is.

There will no doubt be more on this hot topic at the Below Deck Season 10 reunion show, as this is just the juicy stuff Andy Cohen likes to dish about.

Until then, Below Deck fans are anxiously awaiting the return of Captain Lee Rosbach, which was teased in the mid-season trailer, and the rest of the crew drama coming as Season 10 hits the midway point.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.