Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbac takes on haters blasting him over tweets

Below Deck star, Captain Lee Rosbach has taken on the haters who blasted him over his tweets earlier this week.

On Monday, Captain Lee was live-tweeting the latest episode of Below Deck like he normally does.

The stud of the season tackled everything on the show, including making some comments that earned him a clap back from Camille Lamb.

However, it wasn’t her words that caught his attention but rather some other trolls that had Captain Lee standing up for himself.

As Below Deck was playing out on-screen, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field amid the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After receiving CPR, Damar was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition.

Social media was filled with prayers, fear, and concern for Damar, which had some people taking aim at the OG Below Deck captain.

Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach takes on haters

One user put Captain Lee on blast for tweeting about Below Deck when a young man’s life was hanging in the balance. Captain Lee, though, responded like the class act that he is while also shutting down the troll.

“I’m very sorry about what happened to this young man, but your assumption that the whole world is watching the NFL is misguided at best as are your assumptions about me and my ego. I know about loss, so don’t even try to lecture me you misguided fool.” the captain tweeted.

That wasn’t quite enough for the user, though, who also added that he is a Below Deck fan but that other things were more important than the Bravo show.

“David, one of the important facts of life, when you find yourself in a hole you want out of, stop digging. Here you go again speaking of things you know nothing about. And thanks for watching.” he replied.

A different user had some reassuring words for Captain Lee, expressing their appreciation for the captain live-tweeting as something heavy was going down in the world. Captain Lee thanked the user while making it clear the captain had no idea what was going on because he wasn’t watching at the time.

Captain Lee Rosbach takes a Below Deck break

Health issues forced Captain Lee to turn over the reins of Below Deck to Captain Sandy Yawn amid Season 10 filming. Thankfully he has given fans a health update, and he’s feeling much better these days.

There’s no question that Below Deck fans adore Captain Lee, and they have rallied around him during this time. Below Deck viewers have also shared their thoughts on Captain Sandy taking over for him.

The break isn’t for the entire season either, as Captain Lee did confirm he will be back aboard the St. David yacht before Season 10 ends. Captain Lee has also opened up about rumors that he will be retiring from Below Deck.

Captain Lee Rosbach is no pushover, and he won’t tolerate anyone coming for him.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.