Below Deck: Who is Kate Chastain’s baby daddy?

Below Deck fans watched chief stew Kate Chastain for seven seasons of the hit Bravo show and she has remained popular ever since.

On December 13, 39-year-old Kate announced that she was expecting her first child in an Instagram reveal showing off her growing baby bump.

However, Kate gave little information away in the post other than expressing her excitement about becoming a mom, saying, “I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you 💗💙💗💙.”

On the same day as her social media reveal, Kate stopped by Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen and talked about how thrilled she was to become a mother.

During the interview, Kate, who is due May 8, 2023, answered a question about whether she was going to raise the baby on her own. She replied, “I’m doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I’m happy to do it alone.”

With so much mystery surrounding Kate’s love life since exiting her Below Deck charter tenure, it begs the question of who is Kate’s baby daddy.

Who is the father of Below Deck alum Kate Chastain’s first baby?

Kate has kept a low profile on social media since stepping down as the chief stew of the OG Below Deck series.

During her time on the show, viewers learned that Kate had a hot and cold relationship with chef Ben Robinson, who is currently her commentary partner on the hit Below Deck spinoff, Galley Talk.

The pair have not been romantically linked in quite some time, although neither has commented on the nature of their relationship in recent times.

Kate also had a relationship with a woman, Ro Hernandez, and the pair’s connection was featured in Season 4 of Below Deck. However, that on and off again relationship ended in a domestic violence incident in which Kate was arrested in 2016.

Kate has not shared any information about the identity of her child’s father–aside from a joke about Andy Cohen holding that title after they had a messy BravoCon night.

Whether Below Deck fans will know who Kate’s baby’s father is before the baby is born remains up in the air. Kate is still in the Bravo spotlight, so pressure may be put on her to reveal who got her pregnant.

In any case, it sounds like Kate is ready to move into this next chapter of her life with her baby daddy’s identity a secret, for now.

Kate Chastain is on Below Deck Galley Talk

After a hiatus, Below Deck Galley Talk is back having premiered the new season the day after Christmas.

Kate is part of the cast alongside Ben and they will be having witty banter and giving commentary on currently airing episodes of Below Deck.

Also in the Galley Talk cast are Josiah Carter and Julia d’Albert Pusey, Bobby Giancola and Colin Macy-O’Toole, and the latest editions, Aesha Scott and Kyle Viljoen.

Below Deck Galley Talk airs on Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.