Below Deck Season 11 recently featured a crew day off that was filled with drama, not relaxation.

The St. David team was at a beach, but instead of fun in the sun, Barbie Pascual and Fraser Olender clashed.

That’s not all, either. Ben Willoughby got touchy-feely with newbie Paris Fields, making his boatmance Sunny Marquis jealous.

However, there was a whole other part to the crew day off that Below Deck viewers didn’t see.

Captain Kerry Titheradge and his team did a little tubing down a river, which appeared so much more fun than the time at the beach.

The footage didn’t make the Below Deck cut, but a few of the stars have shown fans what they missed.

Below Deck stars share deleted crew day off scenes

Taking to Instagram, Captain Kerry shared a video of the group in the proper safety gear tubing. It was smiles all around for the crew, and the scenery was pretty cool too.

“What a way to cool off!! Than rafting down a lazy river in Grenada!!!,” was the caption on his post with, “CREW DAY OFF!!!” written across the video.

Barbie also gave Below Deck fans a look at what was missed during the tubing part of the crew’s day off. The stew posted a video shot by Captain Kerry to IG that had him commenting in the background.

“There’s the crew enjoying the water… and then there’s Tony just trying to stay a float @capt_kerry this is my favorite ongoing joke !,” read the caption on the post.

More Below Deck stars share behind-the-scenes fun from day off

Ben also got in on the action of giving Below Deck fans a look at what didn’t air. Instead of a video, the bosun shared a photo of him with his deck team as well as the captain.

The Instagram post’s caption revealed a prank that Ben and Fraser played on Kyle Stillie and Dylan Pierre De Villiers. Fraser and Ben gave the deckhands dissolving swimsuits, which literally fell apart when they hit the water.

Yes, the two deckhands were left naked, but Ben did pack real swimsuits for the guys since the prank was because of him.

Kyle gave Below Deck fans a tease at what happened with his swimsuit in an IG post from the day off too.

There’s no question that drama usually plagues Below Deck. However, the St. David crew has just shown the season wasn’t all about drama, sharing some fun times.

In other Below Deck news, Season 11 is nearing the end, with spoilers revealing a crew firing is coming up.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ben has clapped back at Captain Kerry for insinuating he gets fired but Ben isn’t the next one gone.

Meanwhile, Xandi Olivier has also been making headlines because of Watch What Happens Live, which now has the rumor mill buzzing she doesn’t last all season.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.