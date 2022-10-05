Below Deck star Captain Lee Rosbach has ‘great night’ with Eddie Lucas, Colin Macy-O’Toole and fans

Captain Lee and Eddie reunited for a Below Deck event. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck star, Captain Lee Rosbach enjoyed a fun-filled night with Eddie Lucas, Below Deck Med alum Colin Macy-O’Toole and fans over the weekend.

As the anticipation for Below Deck Season 10 mounts, Captain Lee had a meet-and-greet with fans and his two pals.

The three were in Stamford, Connecticut, at the Stamford Center for the Arts – The Palace Theatre last weekend to take questions and meet Below Deck fans.

Captain Lee’s wife, Mary Anne, was there taking pictures and answering questions too.

Colin, Eddie, and the OG Below Deck captain all took to social media to share some moments from their time together.

There’s no question a good time was had by all, and Captain Lee made sure his Instagram followers knew it.

Captain Lee Rosbach, Eddie Lucas, and Colin Macy-O’Toole have Below Deck night with fans

After the weekend, Captain Lee shared a series of photos from the Below Deck fan event. There were a couple of photos of him with just Colin and Eddie, as well as several with all three men meeting fans.

Mary Anne made the carousel of pictures, as did a video of the crowd cheering for Captain Lee.

“What a great night, thank you to all the fans who came out to see @eddielucas @colin_macyotoole and I. The meet and greet was full of laughter and memorable moments. Even MaryAnne had a wonderful time meeting some of our incredible fans. Thank you for hosting us @palacestamford,” was the caption on his IG post.

Captain Lee also turned the images into a collage which he shared via Instagram Stories. Eddie also used Instagram Stories to reshare one fan’s pictures from the night.

Colin simply reshared the captain’s post to Instagram Stories, acknowledging the fun weekend.

Pic credit: @captain_lee_rosbach/Instagram/@eddielucas/Instagram and @colin_macyotoole/Instagram

When one Twitter user expressed their excitement over meeting Eddie, Colin, and Captain Lee, the latter retweeted it, saying, “It was a pleasure.”

It was a pleasure. https://t.co/0p5JHhyUDA — Captain Lee (@capthlr) October 3, 2022

Below Deck stars react to Captain Lee’s post

The comments section was filled with remarks gushing over this mini Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean reunion. Two familiar faces from the Below Deck family popped up to remark on the fun night.

Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier wrote, “Three of my favourites ❤️.” Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard also showed up, calling the guys “Legends of the Sea.”

Pic credit: @captain_lee_rosbach/Instagram

Next week, Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Glenn will have their own meet and greet with fans at BravoCon 2022. They are just two of many Below Deck stars headed to the three-day event in New York City.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.