Below Deck Season 10 sneak peek: Rachel’s lunch chaos, Alissa freaks out, and the new deck/stew

The latest sneak peek for Below Deck Season 10 teases the drama’s far from over despite Camille Lamb no longer being part of the St. David crew.

Hot on the heels of chef Rachel Hargrove getting a lecture from Captain Sandy Yawn and the most recent episode ending with more galley craziness, a look at the next episode has dropped.

Bravo has given Below Deck fans a peek at Season 10, Episode 10. It features the fallout of that, as well as Alissa Humber spiraling and a tease for the new deck/stew.

Yes, Alissa continues to freak out, assuming people blame her for Camille getting axed, especially deckhand Ben Willoughby.

Stew Hayley De Sola Pinto listens to Alissa vent some more before Alissa reveals in a confessional that she’s feeling “emotionally jumbled.”

That’s nothing compared to what Rachel endures with Alissa, as the beach picnic doesn’t go quite as planned.

Chef Rachel Hargrove faces more chaos

When the chef calls Alissa for help to get the food over to the guests on the beach, Rachel gets no response. This adds stress to the chef, who uses her witty one-liners to entertain viewers in a confessional.

At the beach, Rachel does hit it out of the park with the guests gushing over her amazing food — but it’s not without problems. Once things die down, Rachel has a moment to take a breath as she returns to the St. David focused on dinner.

Back at the beach, Fraser endures Ross and deckhand Katie Glaser joke about their relationship. Ross even admits that there’s a good chance problems will arise, and perhaps he shouldn’t pursue it.

Below Deck fans know that won’t happen, especially when drunk Ross emerges.

Tyler Walker replaces Camille Lamb on Below Deck

The sneak peek ends with Captain Sandy filling Ross and Fraser in on the new hire taking over for Camille. It turns out the newbie will arrive before this charter ends and at the beginning of the upcoming episode.

In the wheelhouse, Captain Sandy reveals the new deck/stew is Tyler Walker. Fraser’s happy with Tyler’s experience since Fraser has worked on some of the same yachts the chief stew feels Tyler will be a great new addition.

As Below Deck fans will recall, the mid-season trailer featured a new female crewmember making out with Ben. Since Tyler’s replacing Camille, that means someone else either quits or gets fired to make way for the new female crew member.

There’s still plenty of Below Deck Season 10 to play out. Based on the newest sneak peek, fans are still in for one roller coaster ride even without Camille Lamb.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.