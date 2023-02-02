Below Deck Season 10 sneak peek: Alissa and Hayley clash, Katie gives in to Ross and Rachel’s service plan

In the Below Deck Season 10 sneak peek at Episode 11, the drama’s taken to a whole new level as one boatmance can’t seem to quit each other.

On the most recent episode, a crew night out once again ended with Katie Glaser upset at bosun Ross McHarg over his drunken flirty ways with Alissa Humber.

It’s a common thing that occurs, even though Ross and Katie hooked up before the crew’s day off.

Thanks to Bravo, Below Deck fans have been given a glimpse at what’s coming up on the hit-yachting show.

The fallout from the crew day off doesn’t last long.

However, the lack of good quality service from the interior team has Rachel Hargrove and Captain Sandy Yawn demanding Fraser Olender and his team step it up.

Ross and Katie make up

It comes as no surprise that Ross has no memory of the night before. After chatting with deckhands Ben Willoughby and Tony Duarte, Ross realizes that he’s in hot water with Katie.

On deck, Katie blows him off as she reveals in a confession that Ross has showed her “loud and clear” the type of guy he really is, a “f**kboy,” and now she has a wall up. A talk with Ben over their dislike of Alissa only amps up Katie’s frustration with Ross and the situation.

Katie quickly changes her tune, though, as Ross does damage control. The bosun prompts Katie to meet for a chat where they end up canoodling after he apologizes again for his actions.

The interior team in shambles

For those that thought Camille Lamb was the issue with the interior crew, that’s so not the case. Although Fraser has a pump-them-up meeting with his team, the positivity doesn’t last long.

Alissa takes aim at Hayley over the state of their cabin. Then later, Alissa tries to order Hayley to clean something, causing some friction. While Hayley doesn’t engage, Alissa walks off, saying nasty things about her colleague.

Their tension is the last thing Fraser needs. All eyes are on service, with Rachel having a meeting with Fraser about how they can step up service and also get the deck team to help out. Captain Sandy needs the service to be elevated, so she’s thrilled to learn Rachel took action.

Although Rachel’s now in the captain’s good graces, a spotlight has been shined on Fraser and the interior crew. The mid-season trailer teases tension mounts between Captain Sandy and Fraser, and someone else will leave or get fired from the yacht.

There are only a handful of episodes left on Below Deck Season 10 and a lot of drams to come, so be sure to tune in each week to see what happens.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.