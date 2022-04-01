Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher and chef Marcos Spaziani to team up again: Here’s what we know

Daisy has shared some exciting news with Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans about her next job. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Daisy Kelliher and chef Marcos Spaziani are teaming up again, but this time, it’s not on the small screen.

Daisy Marcos became fast friends while filming Season 3 of the hit sailing show. They reunited ahead of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premiere in Los Angeles. The reunion sparked romance rumors between Daisy and Gary King, who was also part of the mini-reunion.

The talented chef has had plenty of support and off-screen, including from a Below Deck alum he knows from a past yachting job. Meanwhile, Daisy has had a rough season so far, enduring Erica Rose and her husband, Charles Sanders. Then she had a hot tub make-out session with Gary that has had Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers buzzing.

As Season 3 nears the halfway point, Daisy and Marcos have some exciting news for fans.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher and chef Marcos Spaziani to team up again

The Irish beauty used Instagram to reveal she will be back in Los Angeles soon. Daisy didn’t share she why was headed back to La La Land but she did have more exciting news. She’s going to guest bartend at Marcos restaurant.

“Very excited to confirm that I will be at @marlou.la (6pm-10pm) and at @theburrow.la (10pm-12am) on the 14/15/16 April. Make sure you come grab a drink, some food and have a chat with me,” Daisy wrote on an Instagram post featuring a picture of herself and the talented chef.

Marcos took to Instagram Stories to share the news too. However, he didn’t spill any information. Instead, the chef re-shared Daisy’s post with the words “Coming Up.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @chefmarcospaziani/Instagram

Captain Glenn responds to Marcos and Daisy’s news

Daisy’s Instagram post featured a couple of their Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members commenting on the news that she and Marcos will be working together again soon. Captain Glenn Shephard was one of the first to reply to the post.

“You two look like movie stars or should I say TV stars, I mean REAL TV stars, like in reality, if you catch my drift,” the captain shared.

Captain Glenn then told Daisy to have fun and remarked he’s heard only good things about Marcos’ restaurant.

Deckhand Kelsie Goglia also popped up in the comments section saying, “So cool.”

Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Kelsie had a Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion of her own recently. Not only did she visit Marcos at his work, but she also had a pool day with Ashley Marti, where the two ladies rocked a couple of fun bikinis.

Chef Marcos Spaziani and chief stew Daisy Kelliher will be back together again soon. Hopefully, they will document the experience for fans via social media.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.