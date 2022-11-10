Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher reflects on BravoCon, says Gary King hit on Real Housewives

Daisy had a lot to stay about her first BravoCon experience. Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht starlet Daisy Kelliher has reflected on her first-ever BravoCon, including spilling details about Gary King’s flirty ways and their bickering banter.

It’s been almost a month since over 100 famous Bravo faces ascended on New York City for the massive three-day fan event.

Daisy and Gary were just two of many Below Deck cast members that had the opportunity to speak on panels and take photos with fans.

There was one panel devoted to the Below Deck captains and another with yachties such as Aesha Scott and Courtney Veale, just to name a few.

Last month, footage of Gary and Daisy causing a stir during the panel emerged, with Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans rooting for them to become a couple more than ever.

Now Daisy has teamed up with her good friend and Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 costar Alli Dore to spill some tea about her time at the event.

Daisy Kelliher talks crazy BravoCon schedule

This week Dasiy got real about her first time at BravoCon on her podcast with Alli, Beneath the Surface with Daisy and Alli. Daisy admitted that it was a hectic weekend with a tight schedule that led to many of the Below Deck crew becoming exhausted.

The Irish beauty spilled that the schedule also led to her arguing like “an old married couple” with Gary several times when he did not want to adhere to it.

“People had been like queuing for like an hour,” she continued. “So I’d be like, we have to go to this place. And he would like to talk to all the fans, which was amazing. It’s obviously really sweet but I was like, we have somewhere else to be,” the chief stew expressed on the podcast.

Daisy wanted to ensure that not only did they comply with the schedule but that they gave the fans the love and respect they deserved. She wanted those who attended to have the best time.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher shares Gary King was flirty with Real Housewives

Those who watch the hit sailing show know that Gary’s not only highly entertaining, but he’s also the biggest flirt. Gary also enjoys flirting with the ladies, which has gotten him in trouble a couple of times.

It turns out his flirtatious nature was front and center at BravoCon, which is no surprise considering he did a strip tease at the Below Deck yachtie panel. According to Daisy, Gary was in his element at BravoCon.

“He was very much enjoying the attention and living his best life. He was trying to pick up everyone, to be honest,” she dished. “I’m pretty sure he was flirting with fans. He was definitely hitting on a few Housewives. You know, Gary can’t speak to someone without hitting on them.”

Despite some tense moments, Daisy Kelliher had a great time with Gary King at BravoCon, adding that arguing and banter is all part of their dynamic. The twosome will be back on the small screen in 2023 for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.