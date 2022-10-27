Below Deck Sailing Yacht nominated for People’s Choice Award for The Reality Show of 2022: Here’s how to vote

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has earned its first award nomination. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has become the newest show in the Below Deck franchise to be nominated for an award.

The Below Deck franchise has been killing it the last couple of years with new spin-offs and finally getting the recognition the series deserves.

Nearly a decade into the franchise, three shows have officially earned award nominations.

Below Deck Season 8 was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards and a People’s Choice Award.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 earned a People’s Choice Award nomination, while Season 6 was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Now it’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s turn. After an oh-so-good Season 3, it’s so deserved for the Parsifal III crew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht nominated for a People’s Choice Award

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards have been announced, with Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 making the list. Captain Glenn Shephard and the rest of the cast, including Colin MacRae, Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, Marcos Spaziani, Ashley Marti, Gabriela Barragan, Tom Pearson, Kelsie Goglia, Barnaby Birkbeck, and Scarlett Bentley, are up for The Reality Show of 2022.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is up against 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, The Kardashians, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Selling Sunset for the award.

How to vote for Below Deck Sailing Yacht for The Reality Show 2022

The People’s Choice Awards are so different from the rest because fans pick the winners. That means it’s time to vote for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans, and it’s super easy to do.

There are two ways to vote: via the website or Twitter. Voting is open now and will end on Wednesday, November 9. All votes entered on Tuesday, November 1, will count as double.

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will air Tuesday, December 6 at 9/8c simultaneously on NBC and E!

Several of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast members have reacted to the news while also encouraging fans to vote.

Gabriela took to Instagram to share a series of photos that included the nomination, how to vote, and pictures from the season.

“Guess who’s ugly crying because I just found out we’re nominated for #TheRealityShowof2022 @peopleschoice Nominee #belowdecksailing 😭 Such an honor to be a part of such an iconic show. Shoutout to all the BADASS production crew, casting by @51minds, Courtland & Viv and of course @nbc,” was part of the caption on her post.

Captain Glenn also shared his excitement while telling fans they get the chance to vote for their favorite show. The captain also explained how the voting process works.

The Instagram account for Marcos Marlou restaurant in Los Angeles also used Instagram to reveal the nomination with a voting link.

It’s been a good year for Below Deck Sailing Yacht as the show really came into its own with fan favorites like Captain Glenn, Colin, Gary, and Daisy. Good news, too, there’s more of the sailing show coming in 2023 too.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.