Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Meet Captain Glenn Shephard’s Season 3 crew

Captain Glenn deals with new drama and new faces aboard Parsifal III. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 gets underway in less than a month, and it’s time to meet the crew joining Captain Glenn Shephard on the hit sailing show.

The captain has some new and familiar faces joining him on Parsifal III for the upcoming season. Captain Glenn and the infamous sailing yacht have become staples on the Below Deck spin-off.

Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was a breath of fresh air compared to Season 1. Thanks to the Season 3 trailer, it appears producers are looking to replicate the Season 2 success and formula.

One way to do that is to bring back a few crewmembers from last season, and that’s exactly what Below Deck Sailing Yacht did. Chief stew Daisy Kelliher, first-mate Gary King, and chief engineer Colin MacRae are all back for another season.

The three returning crew members recently gave Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans a tease of what’s to come on Season 3.

Colin, Daisy, and Gary do not need any introduction, but the new crew members do. So let’s meet them.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 interior crew

Chef Marcos Spaziani steps into the galley with over ten years of experience, honing his culinary skills all over the world. Marcos hails from Venezuela but is opening a restaurant in Los Angeles soon, according to his Bravo bio.

Gabriela Barragan is a stew but has worked as a deckhand too. She’s a California girl who traded in surfing life for yachtie life.

Ashley Marti rounds out Daisy’s interior team. The New York native decided to try her hand at yachting during the pandemic, so she’s relativity new to the industry.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can expect Daisy to have her hands full with Gabriela and Ashley. It’s not the power stew team of Daisy, Dani Soares, and Alli Dore from Season 2, that’s for sure.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 deck crew

Tom Pearson and Kelsie Goglia join Gary on the deck crew. Yes, the exterior team has a male and female again, a dynamic that worked quite well on Season 2, other than Gary hooking up with his female deck crew member — that’s another story, though.

Kelsie is a true adventurist who quit her desk job for one in yachting after a vacation in Croatia. Her Bravo bio reveals Kelsie loves spending her time outdoors and on the water.

Deckhand Tom grew up on speed boats and water sports thanks to living on a lake. Tom loves the social aspect of yachting, but sometimes it gets him in trouble.

Gary and Tom both set their sights on Ashley, which will no doubt spell trouble. Gary being Gary, though, keeps his make-out options open, so maybe their mutual attraction to Ashley won’t be a big deal.

Yeah, right! It’s Below Deck, and it’s called drama!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.