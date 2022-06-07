Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Gabriela Barragan hangs with Season 3 star for viewing party

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were surprised ahead of the recent episode. Pic credit: @_littlegaby/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela Barragan hung out with another Season 3 star for a viewing party, giving fans the match-up they never saw on-screen.

As Season 3 of the hit sailing show winds down, the drama continues to play out in full force. Captain Glenn Shephard recently teased what Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can expect at the reunion show.

Last night fans were given a treat when Gabriela revealed she was watching the recent episode with newbie Scarlett Bentley.

Gabriela Barragan hangs with Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 star

Gabriela left Parsifal III mid-season for her own mental health after a slew of crew drama with Ashley Marti and chef Marcos Spaziani.

The interior crew was a man down for Dr. Kim Nicholas’ demanding group of charter guests. Scarlett joined the team the day Kim and company left the luxury sailing yacht.

Although the two ladies never met on-screen, they have an off-camera bond that was just revealed.

“2 stews 1 couch #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing #belowdeck @BravoTV @BelowDeckSailng,” Gabriela tweeted alongside a video of the two ladies watching the show.

Not only did Gabriela share her viewing buddy on Twitter, but she also used Instagram stories to let Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know she and Scarlett are pals.

In the video, Gabriela simply stated, “there she is” while showing she was sitting next to her friend. Gabriela also tagged Scarlett in the IG story.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans react to Gabriela’s tweet

It didn’t take long for Gabriela’s Tweet to become flooded with messages from fans expressing their thoughts on seeing them together.

One user wants them to do a season together without Gary King, while another pleaded with Scarlett and Gabriela to appear together on the show. Two Twitter users gushed over the gorgeous and real ladies.

Oh yes, the consensus was this pairing was just what Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans needed.

What fans of the hit show may not realize is that Scarlett and Gabriela have a lot in common, including their love of San Diego. Scarlett recently launched a podcast that focuses on her love of the city.

The two ladies have also been heating up social media lately with posts that are on fire. Gabriela kicked off summer by giving off ranch girl vibes, while Scarlett constantly showcases her love of the beach.

Scarlett Bentley and Gabriela Barragan recently hung out. Here’s hoping these two spend more time together and let Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans in on the action because their hang was the best way to start the week

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.