Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans roast Daisy Kelliher after she refuses to answer juicy Gary King question

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are roasting Daisy Kelliher after she refused to answer a juicy Gary King question.

Daisy and Gary have been making headlines on Season 3 of the hit sailing show because of their infamous hot tub hookup. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 saw the chief stew and first mate at odds over various things.

That’s why when the two had a heavy make-out session, fans were shocked. However, dating rumors erupted when Gary and Daisy were spotted hanging out, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were here for it.

A recent question Daisy dodged has social media in an uproar over what really transpired between the two Parsifal III crew members.

What juicy question Gary King did Daisy Kelliher refuse to answer?

Daisy and Gary stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week to chat all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Andy didn’t hesitate to get all the tea from Gary and Daisy, including what Gary thought of Ashley Marti joining OnlyFans.

The group played a game that forced Gary and Daisy to answer questions, or an audience member would have to do a shot. Things got very interesting as Daisy was asked if she ever had sex with Gary, a question she avoided.

“I am not answering that,” she replied with a grin on her face.

The answer had audience members screaming, with Andy’s jaw dropping to the floor.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans roast Daisy over Gary question

Twitter was buzzing with comments after the WWHL episode. Several Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are convinced Gary and Daisy did a lot more than a kiss in a hot tub.

One user remarked that it was shocking and yet not shocking all at the same time.

Daisy refusing to answer if she ever slept with Gary is simultaneously one of the most and least shocking revelations…I mean OMG! 😱 But also of course she did 😏 #WWHL #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/HbnqzyuMOI — Yaell ✨ (@YaelML11) June 14, 2022

A different Tweet joked about everyone reacting to Daisy saying nothing while saying so much.

There was also a remark regarding Daisy being all smiles while refusing to answer the question.

So Daisy said she would not answer (smiling huge) when asked if she had sex with Gary…. #WWHL #belowdecksailing #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/Mgsf141xHB — T (@TriciRamirez) June 14, 2022

Another Twitter user said what everyone’s thinking, “OMG GARY AND DAISY BANGEDDDDDD” while someone else commented, “We’re just gonna gloss over Daisy not commenting about having sex with Gary?!?!”

Oh yes, Daisy Kelliher has sent Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans into a frenzy over her not commenting on having sex with Gary King. The two have certainly grown closer, and their chemistry is undeniable.

However, those hoping this means a Gary and Daisy coupling is coming soon shouldn’t get their hopes up. Daisy has said they are not a good romantic match on more than one occasion and would be a disaster as a couple.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.