Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher teased Gary King coffee fight ahead of Season 3

Daisy revealed the coffee saga continued after Below Deck Sailing Yacht finished filming. Pic credit: Bravo

Daisy Kelliker teased Gary King coffee fight ahead of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, dubbing it coffeegate.

Gary and Daisy have had some doozy fights on the hit sailing show throughout their two seasons. Last year they got heated over Daisy asking the deck team to help with dishes. This year it appears coffee has become the subject that puts Gary over the edge.

On the most recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Gary was stressed after Captain Glenn Shephard fired Tom Pearson, leaving the deck team a man down. When Kelsie Goglia didn’t finish her nightly deck duties because she was getting coffee for a guest, Gary was not happy.

The situation turned into an argument between Daisy and Gary, with the show ending mid-fight. It’s a moment Daisy teased ahead of the season.

What did Daisy Kelliher tease about Gary King coffee fight on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

During an Instagram Live with Alli Dore to talk all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, Daisy opened up about coffeegate.

“Coffeegate. It will be in the season. I was like you are not calling it coffeegate. They’re like, yeah we are,” Daisy shared with Alli.

The chief stew admitted it’s like the pita argument with chef Natasha De Bourg during Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. Daisy spilled she and Gary even fought about it after the show ended when they were in Los Angeles together.

“We got into an argument about something that happened during the show. We got into a full-blown argument at the studio. I was like, I can’t believe this is happening like in front of everyone. And I was like, I cannot believe this is happening about bloody coffee that happened during the show,” the chief stew expressed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Daisy revealed she and Gary made an effort to get along better on Season 3

Despite their most recent dust-up over coffee, Daisy and Gary both made an effort not to argue as much on Season 3 of the show.

“I think just we were both so upset with each other last season of what we said on the green screen and stuff. And I think we went this extra mile of we’re really going to get on. We’re really going to work well together. That obviously worked a bit too because Gary can’t talk without flirting,” Daisy stated.

As Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers know, Gary and Daisy have gotten along better this season. They even had a steamy hot tub make-out session that sparked romance rumors.

The makeout session also led to Alli admitting that Gary has had a crush on Daisy since Season 2. Gary recently talked about his chemistry with Daisy, romantically and otherwise.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.