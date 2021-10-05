Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher recalls interviewing with Hannah Ferrier for yachting job

Daisy opened up about what it was like to see Hannah on Below Deck Med after meeting her briefly years before. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher recalled interviewing with Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier for a stew job.

Daisy has been in the yachting world for years. The Irish beauty quickly became a fan favorite chief stew during Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. There’s even speculation that Daisy returned for Season 3 of the sailing show.

The Below Deck family is small. Over the years, several random crew member connections have been revealed in the franchise. Below Deck Med Season 6 chief stew Katie Flood not only dated Season 4 alum Jack Stirrup but she’s the tattoo face on his arm.

Now Daisy has shared that she had a connection to Hannah, which the latter didn’t remember.

Daisy Kelliher interviewed with Below Deck Med’s Hannah Ferrier

Hannah joined Daisy, and Dani Soares on their Pita Party podcast to dish all things Below Deck. Before discussing the hit-yachting franchise, Daisy spilled the tea on meeting Hannah for the first time.

When she first saw Hannah on Below Deck Mediterranean, Daisy shared that she had a crazy flashback of meeting her for an interview.

“So it’s my first season, and I was looking for my first job, so I hadn’t had a job,” Daisy explained. “And you were down by like the Capitainerie in Antibes. So, you were on a boat there, and this is how me and this girl Kate actually met. But we were both waiting to be interviewed. I mean, me and Kate are still friends to this day, nine years later.”

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star spilled that she was so hungover during the interview she had to wear sunglasses.

Here’s why Daisy didn’t get the job with Hannah

Hannah didn’t remember the meeting and questioned if Daisy met with her. Daisy set the record straight for the Below Deck Mediterranean alum.

“Yeah, you interviewed me. You had a French captain, and you really wanted me, but you’d just fired a girl, and he really wanted this French girl. And because you had this disaster season with these older girls, he got his way, and he’s like, ‘No, I’m hiring this French girl’ and me, and you were emailing back and forth, and that was the end of it. And I never saw you again,” Daisy dished.

After Hannah, Daisy and Dani talked about yachting being such a small world, Hannah admitted she wished she hired the Irish beauty. Hannah did remember the French girl that got hired, and she was not a fan.

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has shared the story of Hannah Ferrier interviewing her for one of her first jobs.

What a great team they would have made. Perhaps the Below Deck franchise can make their wishes of working together come true.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.