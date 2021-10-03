When is Below Deck Med Season 6 finale and reunion?

Below Deck Med fans won’t want to miss the explosive ending to Season 6 and the virtual chat catch-up event. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 is winding down, which has fans wondering about the finale and the reunion show.

The current season of Below Deck Med has aired differently than in past seasons. Those with access to Peacock were able to see episodes a week before Bravo viewers. The Peacock early access caused quite a bit of drama with Below Deck Mediterranean fans upset spoilers were leaked.

Whether the show is being watched on Bravo or Peacock doesn’t matter at this point. Only a couple of episodes remain in Season 6, with a reunion show to follow.

When is Below Deck Season 6 finale?

Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean has been dramatic, to say the least.

The show experienced a first when Delaney Evans was brought on as a fourth stew. When Lexi Wilson was fired, Katie Flood decided to end the season with just her, and Courtney Veale. That was also a first for the franchise.

Season 6 also featured a couple of blow-up fights between Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White, showing Below Deck Med viewers a different side of their friendship. Lexi and chef Mathew Shea also had some explosive arguments too.

It wasn’t all drama. Lloyd Spencer, David Pascoe, and Zee Dempers are one of the best deck teams ever on the show. Their camaraderie and humor have been a refreshing change. However, as the season nears the end, the deck crew endures some struggles.

The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 finale airs on Monday, October 18. Yes, there are only three episodes left in the season, but there is still plenty of craziness to come.

When is Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 reunion show?

Andy Cohen recently teased the Season 6 reunion show but didn’t reveal the date. Thanks to a recent Bravo Instagram post, the date has been revealed.

The Below Deck Med Season 6 reunion will also air on Monday, October 18. Yes, for the first time in the Below Deck franchise history, a season finale and reunion will air on the same night. In the past, the reunion show aired a week after the finale.

It’s an exciting and interesting twist but a necessary one. Below Deck Season 9 premieres on Monday, October 25, so Below Deck Mediterranean needs to wrap up before then.

There’s been a slew of off-screen drama since Season 6 hit the airwaves, which should be discussed at the show. Although a lot of it has been due to Lexi, she won’t be at the event. The rest of the Lady Michelle crew, including Delaney, are set to be at the virtual chat.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.