Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Dr. Contessa Metcalfe called out Chef Cloyce Martin’s cooking.

The Married to Medicine alum was the first primary guest of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

Dr. Contessa and her friends were the perfect group of guests: very polite, nice, and just there to have a good time.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, though, Dr. Contessa did admit there was a “horrible” mishap that Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers didn’t see play out.

Following her final episode on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, Dr. Contessa spoke about the meals they served on Parsifal III.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Speaking with The Daily Dish, Dr. Contessa didn’t hold back from evaluating Cloyce and his food choices.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Dr. Contessa Metcalfe calls out Chef Cloyce Martin’s ‘children’s food’

“There was a new chef — he is quite adorable — but his cooking skills left a little bit to the imagination,” the Married to Medicine star shared.

Dr. Contessa wasn’t impressed with several of the meals the chef served her group. In fact, the meals reminded her of things she would make for her children.

“When we were presented with what I affectionately referred to as ‘children’s food,’ [I thought], I cook better than this for my three kids,” Dr. Contessa expressed.

Despite the meals, the doctor understands that the chef was new and young and that there were growing pains associated with being the first charter guests of the season with a crew that had just met.

For those wondering why Dr. Contessa didn’t complain on the show, well, it’s not her style.

“You never want to be that person who ruins the trip for everybody else by being a complainer,” she spilled to The Daily Dish.

In the end, Dr. Contessa and her group came for the view and Ibiza fun, which they got to experience. The meals were the least part of being on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Based on her words, we know why the tip wasn’t the best, and we can’t blame Dr. Contessa at all.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans react to Married to Medicine alum Dr. Contessa Metcalfe on the show

X (formerly Twitter) was buzzing over Dr. Contessa’s two-episode stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The overall consensus was fans were excited to have the Bravoleberty on the show.

One X commented on how chill she was on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Another gushed over having a Bravo crossover to kick off the sailing season.

Dr Contessa on Below Deck Sailing premiere. Love when Bravolebs are guests #BelowDeckSailing #Married2Med pic.twitter.com/UBDBSt8hpI — esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍎 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) October 8, 2024

That was echoed more than once, but a different X user added hope that Dr. Contessa will return to Married to Medicine.

Omg it’s Dr. Contessa!



I love a good Bravo crossover, and I need her back on Married to Medicine. #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/kT3CMKimqu — Dennis Velez, M.A. (@TheDennisVelez) October 8, 2024

The first charter is done on Below Deck Sailing Yacht with very chill guests.

Off-screen, the drama is on fire thanks to Gary King, who fans are not thrilled to have back on-screen with Daisy Kelliher. For his part, Gary claims he’s being edited out of season amid lies about being spread about him.

Keep watching as Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 will be one for the books.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.