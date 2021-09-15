Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Alli Dore shares heartbreaking story of days following son River’s birth

Alli details the struggles of having a baby amid COVID-19 in Australia and it’s heartbreaking. Pic credit: @allidoreporfavor/Instagram and Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alli Dore has shared the heartbreaking story of the days following son River’s birth.

Alli and her boyfriend Benny Thompson welcomed their first child at the end of August. Little River was born five weeks early, which would have been enough to worry any new parent.

However, there’s so much more to what Benny and Alli had to deal with immediately following River’s grand entrance.

Alli Dore reveals heartbreaking details of days after River’s birth

After a short hiatus, Alli returned to her IG series Pita Party, which she hosts alongside good pals Daisy Kelliher and Dani Soares.

Before dishing the latest Below Deck Mediterranean episode, Alli gave an update on her newborn son. Alli admitted she and Benny hope to bring River home next week. Then she divulged the most horrifying experience of her life that followed her baby boy’s birth.

“They said my symptoms of vomiting were symptoms of COVID-19. And they separated me from my baby for days,” Alli shared.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Australia’s hospital protocols for COVID-19 forced her to be separated from River. It turned out Alli didn’t have COVID-19, but the restriction still had to be followed.

“It was another level of cruel. Like I totally respect lockdown rules, but it was just so cruel,” Alli expressed. “We had a few other instances. I had a pretty unfortunate string of bad luck for the last three weeks before River did come prematurely. But we had quite a few instances where we came up in moments where he wouldn’t be allowed to be with me.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alli Dore talks guilt of being separated from her son

Alli wasn’t the only one separated from their son. The hospital sent Benny home to isolate him.

It’s a heartbreak and guilt that will stay with Alli forever.

“Separating the three of us, I had barely met River, a premature baby, not breathing on his own,” Alli said. “He’s separated from his mother, and they sent Benny home to isolate at home. And he was just beside himself, being the protector of our little family. He just felt so helpless. That was another level of emotion, and I think that’s some guilt that I’m probably gonna carry for the rest of my life. That I wasn’t there for his first moments in life.”

While quarantined in a hospital room, Alli was still pumping breast milk for River. The hospital gave it to River, leaving Alli confused.

“I’m not gonna criticize the medical industry, but that didn’t make sense to me that they were giving him my breast milk, thinking I had Covid?” she stated.

Dani revealed the reason was that the breast milk would have protective antibodies if Alli had COVID. The piece of information was something Dani knew because she’s studying to be a nurse.

Alli Dore from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has revealed she was separated from her son for days after he was born. Thankfully, River is doing much better. Baby River is breathing on his own and will be home with his parents soon.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.