Below Deck: Rachel Hargrove reveals biggest difference between Heather Chase and Francesca Rubi

Rachel is getting real about the two chief stews she worked with on Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck’s Rachel Hargrove revealed the biggest difference between chief stew Heather Chase and Francesca Rubi.

For a few reasons, Season 8 of Below Deck wasn’t an easy one for Rachel. Rachel’s long-distance relationship with ex-boyfriend Vincenzo and the coronavirus pandemic certainly played a big part.

However, working with chief stew Francesca also added to Rachel’s stress during the season. Below Deck fans know there’s no love lost between Rachel and Francesca.

It turns out not much has changed for the chef since the season ended either.

Rachel Hargrove reveals biggest difference between Heather and Francesca Rubi

On the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after-show, Rachel was asked about working with the two chief stews. Both of whom were tasked with filling the shoes of the OG fan favorite chief stew Kate Chastain.

“It was a breath of fresh air to have somebody that was passionate and that was effervescent about doing their job. So, it was nice. It kept out the monotony of your daily routine. It was always fun because we had good banter. You know, Jess and I had good banter.”

Rachel referred to Below Deck Season 9 third stew Jessica Albert, who was also a guest on WWHL. As for whether Rachel would work with Francesca again, the chef answered that too.

“Unfortunately, I would never work with Francesca again,” Rachel spilled.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The chef revealing that she wouldn’t work with Francesca comes days after Captain Lee Rosbach disclosed the real reason Francesca wasn’t on Season 9. Captain Lee didn’t mention Rachel at all, he only praised Francesca, but Rachel certainly shed more light on the topic.

Does Rachel regret getting involved in Francesca and Elizabeth Frankini’s drama?

Rachel’s feud with Francesca heightened when the chief stew started butting heads with stew Elizabeth Frankini. At one point, the chef told Elizabeth to go around over Francesca’s head to Captain Lee to express her struggles and issues.

WWHL host Andy Cohen couldn’t resist asking Rachel if she regrated giving Elizabeth that piece of advice.

“I have been around crew members that have been kind of bullied and harassed before, and after they go to the chain of command and tell department heads, then they need to go to the captain,” she shared.

Rachel Hargrove calling Heather Chase a breath of fresh air isn’t the only thing she’s said about the new chief stew. The chef declared Heather is a better chief stew than Kate Chastain. It wasn’t a dig either because Kate and Rachel are good friends.

It shouldn’t surprise Below Deck fans that Rachel wouldn’t work with Season 8 chief stew Francesca Rubi again. Those two were like oil and water working together.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.