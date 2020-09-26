Below Deck producers reveal how the location is chosen for charter season

Below Deck producers revealed how they choose locations for the charter season on all three franchises of the yachting show.

Hot on the heels of Below Deck Season 8 first look revealing Captain Lee Rosbach is headed back to the Caribbean with his new crew, producers shared why they picked the locale.

Over the years, Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht traveled to gorgeous vacation spots worldwide.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Along with the Caribbean, the Bravo shows filmed in Tahiti, Thailand, Greece, Croatia, Italy, South of France, and currently Spain for Below Deck Med Season 5.

All of the spots chosen have been exotic and idyllic high-seas locations perfect for yachting.

So, what goes into finding the ideal spot to film the hit franchise? The Bravo producers gave fans some insight into the process in a New York Times article, dishing behinds the scenes show details.

Easy access

The number one priority is finding the most beautiful location with enticing activities, local eateries, and clubs that guests and crew can enjoy. It must look good on television too.

Read More Leslie Jones called out Andy Cohen over the Below Deck reunion

Other than gorgeous scenery, easy access to a major airport is a must. Several charter guests appear throughout the season, so quickly getting those groups in and out is imperative.

The airport needs to be relatively close to the yacht, so guests don’t have to spend hours traveling to and from the vessel.

The location also needs to have hotel accommodations for the crew of around 60 people for the entire six-week shoot. Plus, the accommodations must also be close to the yacht.

Lodging for the crew can be one of the producer’s biggest challenges.

Local suppliers for provisions and other guest requests

As fans know, food is an essential part of the charter guests’ experience. The only way a chef can get the provisions needed is from local suppliers. Therefore options of excellent suppliers that are continuously available for delivery play a big part in choosing a location.

Fans watched as chef Tom Checketts had a meltdown over provisions he received this season on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Bravo and 51 Minds, the production company behind the yachting show, have to ensure the local suppliers can quickly fix any mistakes. Plus, the quality of provisions has to be top of the line.

Besides food, the location must have suppliers that can fill charter guests’ random requests like a belly dancer, DJ, or Mariachi band.

After 14 different seasons of various Below Deck franchises and eight stunning locations, Bravo certainly knows how to find the perfect spot to film. It may not be easy, but so far, fans have not been disappointed.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.