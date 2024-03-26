Below Deck newbie Dylan shares message to fans after show debut

Below Deck fans finally met new Deckhand Dylan Pierre De Villiers on the most recent episode of the hit Bravo show.

Dylan certainly marches to the beat of his own drum.

The hunky South African native is all about positivity for the mind and body.

There’s no question that Dylan brought a different dynamic to the St. David crew.

However, amid all the drama, Dylan gave Below Deck fans some fun entertainment that has sorely been lacking in Season 11.

Following his Below Deck debut, Dylan took to his Instagram Stories to share a sweet message to fans.

In a video clip, Dylan wasted no time getting right to his point which was simply thanking Below Deck fans for the warm welcome to the show.

“Thank you for all the beautiful messages that you guys have been sending me,” he expressed. “It’s really made me so happy and it’s made my day. Like honestly thank you so much to the people that wrote the nice things to me on Instagram and on Facebook.”

Dylan kept things positive, which is his demeanor, after all, and went on to talk about being so grateful for the kind words.

“And honestly guys, I just, I’m just so grateful, and I’m so so so happy to have all these nice messages from you guys, what’s hero, but honestly, my heart is so full, and it’s there, it’s so full,” Dylan gushed.

The Below Deck star revealed he’s working on his car now, something he talked about in a previous IG Story video. However, Dylan didn’t sign off without sharing a little message for fans.

“I’m busy working on my car engine, and I’m just smiling the whole way through. So guys, thank you so much, and I hope you and your families have a beautiful day,” he said.

Dylan from Below Deck told fans thank you. Pic credit: @dilldevill/Instagram

Along with sharing the video, Dylan also uploaded some photos from his time on Below Deck

In more slides on his IG Stories, Dylan shared a photo of him with Chief Stew Fraser Olender, cracking the joke, “Also!!! I found my dad.”

There was a shot of him with Cat Baugh, who, as Below Deck fans know, left the show mid-season for mental health reasons. It turns out Cat and Dylan did cross paths on the hit yachting show even though fans never saw them on-screen together.

Last but not least was a mashup of images from Dylan’s time on Below Deck that also included Ben Willoughby, Chef Anthony Iracane, Kyle Stillie, and Xandi Olivier.

Dylan shares behind-the-scenes fun on Below Deck. Pic credit: @dilldevill/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Below Deck mid-season trailer for Season 11 features a whole lot of chaos and drama.

Dylan Pierre De Villiers, though, certainly brings a new layer of fun into that mix, and we can’t wait to see what he adds to the season.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.