Below Deck Med’s Natalya Scudder shades Tumi Mhlongo over ‘ungrateful’ behavior

Below Deck Med star Natalya Scudder has shaded Tumi Mhlongo over the new chief stew’s on-screen behavior.

Natalya stepped in as temp chief stew when Tumi was detained because of struggles to get her visa.

After the first charter, Tumi came in hot to demand respect and stake her claim as the chief stew.

Tension immediately escalated between Natalya and Tumi, with the episode ending on a cliffhanger during their fight.

The official Below Deck Instagram account recently shared a video of Tumi talking about her first chief stew journey.

In the footage, she talks about being a Black chief stew, as well as sharing some of her pet peeves.

The comments section was flooded with opinions, including some from Natalya filled with disses at her colleague.

Natalya Scudder shades Tumi Mhlongo over Below Deck Med behavior

“My biggest pet peeve is when someone lets a certain person influence their opinion on someone before even meeting them 🩵,” Natalya replied to the video.

Natalya’s remark comes from Tumi revealing in a confessional that Kyle Viljoen had warned her about Natalya while they were stuck at the consulate together because of visa issues. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tumi defended herself against those accusations.

That’s not all Natalya had to say about her, the Below Deck Down Under alum. Natalya didn’t’ mince words, calling out Tumi for her on-screen actions.

“My other pet peeve would be ungrateful people who can’t even say thank you for holding down the fort for 4 days, while being crew down, while setting up a boat, while running on no sleep 🩵,” Natalya wrote.

This isn’t the first time Natalya has been vocal about her relationship, or lack thereof, with Tumi.

What else has Natalya from Below Deck Med said about Tumi?

Natalya previously teased that, in a shocking turn of events, she has more issues with Tumi than with Season 7 chief stew Natasha Webb. Below Deck Med fans know Natasha and Natalya didn’t get along well at all.

Below Deck Med spoilers tease that Natalya wastes no time warning some of the other crew members about Tumi. Let’s just say Natalya uses some not-so-nice language to describe the chief stew.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med is bringing the drama, and only two episodes have hit Bravo airwaves.

It’s clear that Tumi Mhlongo and Natalya Scudder are not going to mesh. Things are only going to get worse when Kyle Viljoen joins the superyacht.

Be sure to keep watching to see if Natalya and Tumi will last all season long.

