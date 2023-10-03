Below Deck Med stars Luka and Tumi weigh in on working with Captain Sandy and Captain Jason

Luka Brunton and Tumi Mhlongo have had the opportunity to work with two different captains in the Below Deck franchise.

The Below Deck Med stars are currently working with Captain Sandy Yawn on Season 8.

However, they have also worked with Captain Jason Chambers on Below Deck Down Under.

Tumi appeared on Season 1 of the Below Deck spin-off, while Luka just wrapped up Season 2 before heading over to Below Deck Med.

Recently, Luka and Tumi opened up about working with the two very different captains.

Let’s just say they are not playing favorites, well, at least not too much.

Luka Brunton reveals who he would work with again: Captain Jason Chambers or Captain Sandy Yawn

During an Instagram Q&A session, Luke was asked if he liked the Below Deck Med captain or preferred the Down Under captain.

“They are both amazing captains and I would love to work with either of them again in the future,” Luka replied.

The yachtie also shared a couple of pictures of him hanging with Captain Jason.

One was just a photo of the two of them. The other one, though, also had Luka’s Below Deck Med costar Jack Luby posing with them.

Below Deck Med alum Tumi Mhlongo weighs in on Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Jason Chambers

Speaking with TV Insider, Tumi also admitted she loved working with both of the Below Deck captains. One reason was that they are so completely different as Below Deck Med and Below Deck Down Under fans know all too well.

“They are both incredible captains. Jason is more of a relaxed, laidback, easygoing kind of captain. Captain Sandy is more strict with very high standards, which I love because that’s what I know,” Tumi shared with the outlet.

The chief stew went on to add, “I’ve always worked with captains with very high standards. It was nice to work with Captain Sandy. She lets it known where the boundary is. I loved working with both of them. They both bring something different to the table.”

Below Deck Med fans will have to keep watching to see just what unfolds between Tumi Mhlongo, Luka Brunton, and Captain Sandy Yawn. However, things must go well because they have nothing but good things to say about her.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tumi and Luke have been added to the BravoCon list of attendees, so fans there will get to see him in action with Captain Jason Chambers and Captain Sandy Yawn firsthand.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo.