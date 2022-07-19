Below Deck Med celebrated another milestone this week. Pic credit: Bravo

Last night Below Deck Mediterranean aired its 100th episode, which is quite the accomplishment for any television show.

The milestone for Below Deck Med comes hot on the heels of the hit yachting show earning two Primetime Emmy nominations for Season 6. It was the first time the Below Deck spin-off was nominated for an Emmy and the Season 6 cast wasted no time reacting to the news.

Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean has only just begun, giving the show something else to celebrate. Despite only a few episodes of Season 7 airing so far, fans have strong opinions about bosun Raygan Tyler.

The 100th episode wasn’t a tribute to the show. It was a regular episode filled with demanding charter guests and crew drama.

In fact, some fans might not have even known it was a milestone for Below Deck Med if some of the stars and a producer hadn’t made a note of it on social media.

Nadine Rajabi, an executive producer on the show, got the ball rolling with others following her lead.

Below Deck Med stars celebrate 100th episode

The executive producer used Instagram Stories to acknowledge the 100th episode of Below Deck Mediterranean. Nadine used a throwback photo from Season 5 to mark the occasion.

Aesha Scott, Captain Sandy Yawn, Jessica More, Malia White, and Bugsy Drake sit on the couch aboard The Wellington with Nadine lying across them. Chef Tom Checketts, Robert Westergaard, Peter Hunziker, and Alex Radcliffe were standing behind the sofa.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The cast was tagged in the picture, except for Pete because he was fired and edited out of the show after it started airing.

Malia reshared the picture via IG Stories, congratulating Nadine. Alex and Aesha also shared the photo, but neither included a caption.

Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram and @alexradcliffe/Instagram and @ maliakpwhite/Instagram and @ nadinerajabi/Instagram

Captain Sandy Yawn acknowledges Below Deck Mediterranean milestone

Ahead of the episode, Captain Sandy used Instagram to acknowledge the milestone for the show she has been part of since Season 2. The Instagram post featured a photo of her with Aesha and Season 7 stew Kyle Viljoen on the red carpet at Watch What Happens Live last week, which was a repost from @belowdeckbravo.

However, the captain did add her own little twist, writing, “100th episode tonight!” and giving the official Below Deck IG account credit.

Roy Orbison Jr, a repeat charter guest on Below Deck Med, replied to Captain Sandy’s post sharing, “Bravo! 100th episode is a lot.”

Pic credit: @captainsandrayawn/Instagram

There’s no question the Below Deck franchise has become a mega-hit. The fact Below Deck Mediterranean, the first spin-off in the yachting franchise, celebrated its 100th episode continues to prove the series is here to stay.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.