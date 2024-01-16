Below Deck Med star Luka Brunton’s personal life has been one hot topic on Below Deck Med Season 8.

Luka kicked off the season, setting his sights on Natalya Scudder, but after she left, he moved on to stew Jessica Asai.

Most recently, Captain Sandy Yawn accused Luka of having a crush on Below Deck Med Season 6 alum Katie Flood.

That sent Jessika into a tizzy, only to forgive Luka and hook up with him on another crew night out.

Below Deck Season 8 ends soon but Luka’s love life drama is far from over on the show.

Off-screen, though, Luka has set the record straight on his behavior by dissing Jessika and their boatmance.

Below Deck Med star Luka Brunton shades Jessika Asai: ‘No chemistry’

Last night, Luka appeared on Watch What Happens Live with his pal chef Jack Luby. It didn’t take host Andy Cohen long to poke fun at Luka and his Below Deck Med ladies.

In one of Andy’s infamous gams, Luka had to answer a series of questions, picking from Natalya, Jessika, or Katie. Although Luka took it all in stride, even laughing at the game before taking a little dig at Jessika.

Andy asked Luka who he would bring home to meet his parents, which had quite the response from the bosun.

“Oh, this is a tough one. Not Jess,” he said, causing Jack to laugh out loud before Luka continued. “I’m probably not going to bring anyone home to meet my parents.”

The look on Andy’s face at the Jessika diss was also pretty priceless, as the host wanted to know why not her.

“There wasn’t any chemistry there, you know,” Luka stated.

It’s worth pointing out that Luka didn’t pick Jessika as his answer for any of the questions in Andy’s game.

Luka Brunton opens up more about Jessika Asai boatmance on Below Deck Med

A fan also asked the bosun why he wasn’t more upfront with Jessika about not wanting a relationship, especially since he asked her to travel with him after the charter season.

“I don’t know, I just felt like we were both on the same page, and we both knew that this was going to end at the end of the season,” Luka explained. “She never said anything either.”

Despite how it came across on-screen, Luka thought they were on the same page the entire time they were on the Mustique yacht.

On Watch What Happens Live, Luka also teased the Below Deck Med Season 8 finale with the return of Natalya to shake things up.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Luka has put his Below Deck Med relationship drama behind him. If there is a Season 8 reunion, fans will learn more about his current romantic status.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.