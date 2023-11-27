Below Deck Med spoilers: Tumi wants the guys to strip

Below Deck Med spoilers reveal that a charter guest request doesn’t go over too well with some of the Mustique crew.

The hit yachting show has been plagued with drama that, ironically, hasn’t really been about the charter guests.

Instead, it’s been the crew bringing the craziness, especially in the interior team.

The tension between Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder caused the latter to leave last week.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the fallout of that and Captain Sandy Yawn calling out Kyle play out on the show’s next episode.

However, that’s not all going down, as a new crop of guests keeps the crew on their toes.

Tumi Mhlongo wants the male crew members to strip on Below Deck Med

In the latest preview from Bravo, Tumi Mhlongo, Luka Brunton, chef Jack Luby, and Max Salvador are gathered in the galley. Tumi drops a bomb on the guys, saying that she needs a little Chippendale’s action from them.

Their response is far from happy, nor are they even on board with the task. Max can immediately be heard saying, “No, no, no,” while Luka simply walks away to his cabin.

Tumi pleads with the guys before a flip of the scene shows the guests having dinner and talking about having cash to give the strips, aka male crew members.

Down in Luka and Max’s cabin, Tumi tells them they have to take one for the team. Luka wonders what they are going to do as Max declares he has no idea because he’s not a stripper.

Luka Brunton recalls his Below Deck Down Under strip gig

In his confessional, Luka admits he’s done some stripping in his day, like during his time on Below Deck Down Under. A flashback reveals Luka and Harry van Vliet wearing budgie smugglers to serve guests on the show.

Finally, Luka gives in, asking for a few things from Tumi, who ecstatically promises to give them whatever they need. Max, via his confessional, points to his bicep to make a joke about putting his tools to work for the guests.

It’s going to be another interesting episode of Below Deck Med, that’s for sure.

In other Below Deck Med news, Natalya and Jack recently opened up about the friendship they formed filming the show.

Meanwhile, Kyle shared his story about the painful season and revealed more drama from him is coming.

Who’s ready for a brand new Below Deck Med? The season is half over, so that means the finale will be here before fans know it.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.