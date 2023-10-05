Below Deck Med spoilers: Natalya warns the crew about new chief stew and Tumi complains to Kyle

Below Deck Med spoilers tease that things are about to get much worse between Natalya Scudder and Tumi Mhlongo.

The most recent episode ended with Tumi and Natalya clashing after the chief stew finally arrived in Italy.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med fans sounded off on Tumi coming in hot at her temporary replacement.

Bravo recently dropped the first few minutes of the Below Deck Med Season 8 Episode 3, and it’s so good.

Things pick up right where the most recent episode ended with Natalya and Tumi getting into a heated exchange.

Let’s just say Tumi has been there all of five seconds, but she’s making sure Natalya knows who’s in charge now.

Tumi Mhlongo complains to Kyle Viljoen

In a confessional, Tumi recalls being taught to stand up for herself, which she thinks is exactly what she did with Natalya. Tumi reflects on being raised by her mom.

There’s no question the tension between Tumi and Natalya has escalated to an uncomfortable level. After Natalya finishes showing Tumi around the yacht, the chief stew sends a message to her new pal, Kyle Viljoen.

“Giving you a heads up b/w us. I know you’re mates with her, but Nat needs to stay in her lane bc losing her sh** will end her walking off bc she had a diva moment,” writes Tumi.

Kyle responds, “I’m sorry to hear this – I did tell you she’s someone that came of us all.”

A flip of the scene flashes back to Season 7, where Natalya calls out Natasha Webb for not dealing with the interior tension.

Natalya Scudder warns Luka Brunton and Jessika Asai about the new chief stew

Meanwhile, Natalya wastes no time telling bosun Luka Brunton and stew Jessika Asia about her interaction with Tumi. Natalya point-blank calls Tumi a ‘f**king b**ch.”

Luka can’t contain his laughter as Natalya recalls the heated moment. The stew declares that Tumi will probably go to Captain Sandy Yawn to get Natalya kicked off the luxury yacht.

Natalya warns them that if tips go downhill, it’s all because of Tumi, prompting Luka to admit he loves this kind of stuff. Not Jessika, though. She’s so not here for it.

Other spoilers in the footage include Tumi getting to know Chef Jack Luby’s working style so they can communicate effectively and Captain Sandy having a preference sheet meeting.

It’s going to be another must-see episode of Below Deck Med Season 8. Kyle and the new deckhand should arrive at some point, adding even more chaos to the crew dynamic.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.