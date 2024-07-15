Below Deck Med spoilers: Iain gets called out and Aesha’s interior meeting chaos

Below Deck Med Season 9 has been barreling right along with the drama heating up each episode.

There’s no question that Season 9 of Below Deck Med has been vastly different than toxic Season 8.

One big reason for the shift in dynamic is Aesha Scott’s return to the show as chief stew.

Despite the change, things have been far from smooth sailing for the interior crew or the deck team.

Bosun Iain Maclean’s deck crew has criticized his leadership, and Captain Sandy Yawn is beginning to lose patience with him.

Meanwhile, Aesha has her own problems as her two stews, Bri Muller and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich, fight over Joe Bradley, making the interior drama filled.

Thanks to Bravo, we got a sneak peek at both of those hot topics.

Aesha Scott’s interior meeting chaos on Below Deck Med

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, other Below Deck Med spoilers teased the awkward tension between Ellie and Bri in the laundry. Once the charter guests are finally back on the dock after an anchor mishap, Aesha’s ready to chat with her stews.

Unfortunately, being the nice boss doesn’t go too well for Aesha when Bri and Ellie immediately start fighting. It’s like they don’t hear a word Aesha said about getting along and being kind.

Instead, they start to nitpick each other, with Ellie gunning for Bri, who stands up for herself. Chaos literally takes minutes to erupt, something Aesha notes via her confessional.

Oh yes, we have a sneaky feeling a change is coming to the interior as Below Deck Med Season 9 hits the halfway point.

The deck team has its own issues, as Iain gets busted by the captain.

Below Deck Med’s Iain Maclean gets called out

In another preview for the hit yachting show, Captain Sandy learns from Iain that he named Joe Bradley lead deckhand over Nathan Gallager pretty much on day one. The news doesn’t thrill her either.

Captain Sandy lectures Iain that his decision was a mistake, claiming that Nathan has been “running circles around Joe.” She clarifies that she should have been consulted before he dolled out the lead deckhand position.

This isn’t the first time the captain has been unhappy with the bosun. Captain Sandy scolds Iain more than once every charter, and the crew is only three charters into the season.

We all know Captain Sandy has no patience for this kind of thing, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Iain doesn’t last all season.

To check out the preview of Captain Sandy and Iain, click here.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.