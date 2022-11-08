Below Deck Med Season 8: Has the yachting show been renewed?

The current season of Below Deck Med’s coming to a close. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 is winding down, so speculation regarding Season 8 of the Below Deck spin-off has become one hot topic.

It’s not unusual for questions regarding future seasons of the Below Deck shows to emerge as one season ends.

There’s good news for Below Deck Med fans, though.

Last month at BravoCon, news broke that Season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean was, in fact, happening.

That’s not all the news there is about the upcoming season, either.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the next season of the show so far.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 info

In September, photos leaked to reveal what was believed to be images from Below Deck Med Season 8 filming.

A production crew was spotted in Portofino, Italy, with Below Deck Down Under star Tumi Mhlongo and Kyle Viljoen reportedly filming. There were no details regarding which one of them was taking on the chief stew role from Natasha Webb.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Captain Sandy Yawn’s expected to return for what will be her seventh season as she has given no indication she’s ready to step back from the show.

Although a premiere date, full cast list, and trailer for the upcoming season are still months away, fans can expect the new season to hit Bravo and Peacock airwaves next summer.

For the past few years, Below Deck Med has become a summer staple premiering after Below Deck Sailing Yacht wraps up its run.

In the meantime, there’s still a Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion show that needs to take place, with viewers getting the chance to watch the Home crew rehash the good, the bad, and the ugly of the season.

Other Below Deck news

A lot is going down in the Below Deck world these days, starting with a new spin-off. Below Deck Adventure is finally here. The show premiered last week with a cast that’s already entertaining viewers.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were given a treat last month when Captain Glenn Shephard, Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin Macrae reunited for some New York City fun.

Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers also gave fans a glimpse of Below Deck Down Under Season 2 last month.

Below Deck Season 10 drops in less than two weeks, and it’s time for fans to meet Captain Lee Rosbach’s latest crew members.

On a personal front, Below Deck Med’s Kyle just got engaged today, and alum Jessica More welcomed her baby girl a couple of weeks ago. Plus, Below Deck alum Ashton Pienaar got engaged at the end of September.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.