Below Deck Med Season 7: When is the finale and reunion?

Season 7 of Below Deck Med is winding down. Pic credit: Bravo

When is the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 finale and reunion show? That’s the question on fans’ minds as the episode count gets hirer and the charters remaining are down to one.

It’s been an interesting season, to say the least, with the focus being on the interior crew drama between Natasha Webb, Natalya Scudder, and Kyle Viljoen.

There was also the romance between Natasha and chef Dave White, as well as Storm Smith and Natalya’s boatmance.

Despite how fans are viewing the season, there’s always a lot of anticipation for the end-of-the-season reunion show.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 did not have a cast chat, and it’s bringing up whether or not Below Deck Med Season 7 will follow suit.

Let’s take a look at what we know so far about the finale and reunion.

When is the Below Deck Med Season 7 finale?

The season finale air date will depend on how fans watch Below Deck Mediterranean this season. Like with Season 6, the episodes drop a week early on Peacock.

There are two episodes left in Below Deck Med Season 7 for those watching on Peacock, meaning the finale air date will be Monday, November 7.

Three episodes remain for those watching on Bravo, with the finale episode airing on Monday, November 14.

When is the Season 7 Below Deck Mediterranean reunion show?

As for the reunion show, it should be filmed any day now. However, Andy Cohen has yet to do his call-out for questions for the reunion show.

The fact that there hasn’t been any mention of a reunion shouldn’t necessarily be alarming. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion show was kept quiet until the trailer dropped days before it hit Bravo airwaves.

However, Below Deck Med Season 4 did not have a reunion show, and no reason was given as to why that happened.

Based on the finale schedule, the reunion show should drop on Peacock on Monday, November 14.

Bravo viewers will either watch it immediately following the finale on Monday, November 14, or the network could air it after the Below Deck Season 10 premiere on Monday, November 21.

Odds are the cast chat will be virtual, especially since Captain Sandy Yawn, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Courtney Veale, Dave, and Kyle were all just in New York for BravoCon.

Stay tuned for more information regarding the finale couple of Below Deck Med episodes and the status of the reunion show.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.