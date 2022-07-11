Below Deck Med Season 7 cast: Who is Zee Dempers’ friend and deckhand Storm Smith?

Storm already had a friend in Zee before joining Below Deck Mediterranean season 7. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 cast member Storm Smith has a friend in his costar Mzi “Zee” Dempers, but there’s so much more to the deckhand than his Below Deck connection.

As the current season of Below Deck Med kicks off, a whole new crop of yachties join Captain Sandy Yawn, except for Zee, who appeared on Season 6 of the Below Deck spin-off.

The trailer reveals Captain Sandy has her work cut out for her with all new department heads, especially bosun Raygan Tyler. Storm will cause a little drama thanks to his boatmance with stew, Natalya Scudder.

So, let’s learn more about the hunky deckhand who has a friend in fan-favorite Zee.

Who is Zee Dempers’ friend and deckhand Storm Smith?

According to his Bravo bio, Storm was born and raised in South Africa. Zee has revealed they are childhood friends who used to play water polo against each other.

Storm has been sailing for the past four years and refers to himself as a “modern-day pirate” of sorts because he prefers to be at sea. The deckhand grew up spending his days surfing and fishing.

Despite his love of being on the water, Storm tried his hand at culinary school and film school before realizing that the water is where he belonged. Storm got his start in yachting on surfing and dive boats before moving on to luxury yachts.

The deckhand has no problem if people don’t like him. Storm thinks if everyone likes you, you are doing something wrong. He likes to joke when things get a little too intense, but he also won’t hesitate to take charge if necessary.

Where to find Storm on Instagram?

Storm can be a bit challenging to find on social media because he has a common name. The reality TV newbie can be found at @Stormo on Instagram, with his bio revealing his stint on Below Deck Mediterranean, his love of olives, and that he currently resides in Cape Town.

However, his most recent IG post has him using #Italy, so it appears Storm has been doing some traveling lately.

There’s no question Storm loves being in the outdoors. His entire social media feed is filled with him in various outdoor settings living his best life.

As for this relationship status, there is someone special in Storm’s life. Chloe Griffin is with Storm in Italy, and the video shows them having fun and kissing too.

It’s worth noting that Natalya still follows Storm on Instagram, so whatever happens with their boatmance, the relationship must have ended positively.

Storm Smit is a new Below Deck Med Season 7 deckhand who happens to be a childhood friend of Zee Dempers. No, they didn’t plan to do the show together either. Zee spilled it was a happy coincidence.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 premiers on Monday, July 11, on Bravo, with episodes dropping a week early on Peacock.