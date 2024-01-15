When is the Below Deck Med Season 8 finale and reunion show? That’s the question on Below Deck Med fans’ minds as the season winds down.

It’s been quite a season for Captain Sandy Yawn and the rest of her Mustique crew.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med has had fans talking, but not necessarily in the best way.

However, that doesn’t mean fans aren’t buzzing about a possible reunion show and how Season 8 will end.

The final charter has arrived, with several problems that will have the crew stressed from the moment the guests arrive until they leave.

That means, though, only a couple of episodes are left in the season. Let’s take a look at what we know.

Below Deck Med schedule: When is the Season 8 finale and reunion show?

The Below Deck Med Season 8 finale will air on Monday, January 22. Yep, only two episodes are left in the season, focusing on the last charter and the final crew night out.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med spoilers reveal the Mustique yacht can’t leave the dock due to weather. Sick deckhand Lara Du Preez is also forced to exit the charter before the guests arrive.

If there is a reunion show, it will air on Monday, January 29, and possibly have a second part on Monday, February 5.

There’s no question that Below Deck Med Season 8 deserves a reunion show. All the drama from the season needs to be hashed out, especially with the interior crew like Kyle Viljoen, Natalya Scudder, and Tumi Mhlongo.

Those feuds alone could make for a two-part reunion, much less talking about Luka Brunton and his ladies, as well as all of the sick crew members.

Unfortunately, confirmation about a reunion show has not been revealed, nor has Andy Cohen sent out social media messages asking for questions for the crew at the reunion. Hopefully, that doesn’t mean a Below Deck Med Season 8 reunion show isn’t happening.

More Below Deck Med spoilers

Even though only two episodes are left in the season, Below Deck Med isn’t letting up on the drama or chaos. The fact the charter guests are forced to stay on the dock due to weather is going to make for a very entertaining last charter.

Plus, Natalya returns to shake things up with the crew. The stew causes a lot of problems between Luka Brutnon and Jessika Asai.

Next up after Below Deck Med is Below Deck Season 11, with Captain Kerry Titheradge replacing Captain Lee Rosbach. Speaking of Captain Lee, he has a new gig, and you can read all about it here.

Are you ready for Season 8 of Below Deck Med to be over?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.